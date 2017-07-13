MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- (Family Features) When it comes to planning brunch, there really are no rules. It's the perfect opportunity to combine your favorite flavors and foods in one delicious meal.

Warmer weather calls for putting a summer twist on brunch classics. Breakfast Tacos Al Pastor are a fresh, flavorful addition to a festive summer brunch, while this Brunch Bruschetta Bar is a gorgeous way to feed a crowd and highlight your favorite summertime ingredients. These recipes are made and served with not-from-concentrate Florida's Natural Brand Orange Juice, made entirely from oranges grown, picked and squeezed in Florida, with no water or sugar added.

Both recipes are from the Florida's Natural Brunch Club, a collection of brunch experts creating recipes to celebrate brunch throughout the year. Brighten up your brunch with more fresh takes on classic recipes at floridasnatural.com.

Breakfast Tacos Al Pastor Recipe courtesy of Half Baked Harvest Prep time: 10 minutes Total time: 30 minutes Servings: 4-6 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 pound ground chicken or pork 1/2 sweet onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, minced or grated 2 teaspoons chili powder 1 teaspoon paprika 1 teaspoon, plus pinch, kosher salt, divided 2 chipotle peppers in adobo, chopped 1/2 cup not-from-concentrate Florida's Natural Brand Orange Juice 1/4 cup water 2 cups fresh pineapple chunks, divided 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped 1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped 1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped 1 lime, juice only 4-6 fried eggs 6-8 corn or flour tortillas, warmed sliced avocado feta or cheddar cheese

In large skillet, heat olive oil over high heat. When oil shimmers, add ground chicken and onion. Cook, stirring often and breaking up meat as it cooks, until chicken is browned, about 5 minutes.

Add garlic, chili powder, paprika, salt, chipotle peppers, orange juice, water and 1 cup pineapple. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until sauce has thickened slightly around chicken, about 10-15 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro.

In bowl, combine remaining pineapple, basil, jalapeno, lime juice and pinch of salt.

To serve: Divide fried eggs among tortillas and top with chicken. Add pineapple-basil salsa, avocado and cheese.

Brunch Bruschetta Bar Recipe courtesy of Half Baked Harvest Prep time: 20 minutes Servings: 8-12 1 cup basil pesto 1 cup sun-dried tomato spread 2 cups cherry tomatoes, marinated cherry tomatoes or diced tomatoes 6-8 soft-boiled or poached eggs 6-8 scrambled eggs 12 slices grilled or toasted bread olive oil, to taste salt, to taste pepper, to taste 2-3 varieties of soft cheeses 2 cups fresh fruit 1 sliced avocado 2 cups sauteed veggies, such as spinach and mushrooms 6-8 pieces fried bacon 2-3 varieties of prosciutto, salami or smoked salmon 1 cup fruit jam 1 cup nut butter 1/2 cup honey 1 carton not-from-concentrate Florida's Natural Brand Orange Juice

On large serving board, arrange sauces and spreads. Add poached eggs, scrambled eggs and bread. Drizzle poached eggs with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange cheese, fruits, veggies, meats, jams, nut butter and honey around eggs.

Pour orange juice into juice glasses for sipping.

