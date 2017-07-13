CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Store in Renton, WA

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is excited to announce a new store in Renton, WA. CPR Cell Phone Repair welcomes Robert Chapman to the franchise network and congratulates him on this achievement.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Renton, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/renton-wa.

"We are so happy to grow our CPR family to Renton, WA," says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We look forward to serving the needs of the people in Renton one cracked screen at a time, and we are confident that Robert and his team are the perfect people for the job!"

Renton is a town in King County, Washington, only 11 short miles southeast of downtown Seattle. Renton is a place of local and global transportation, and it offers tons of excellent shopping as well as natural beauty to enjoy. CPR Renton is in the Fred Meyer Benzo Plaza which holds grocery stores, retail shops, furniture stores, and more. CPR Renton provides fast, affordable repairs for tablets, laptops, cell phones, and many other gadgets to the Benzo Plaza area.

"Our management team brings over ten years of cell phone repair experience to CPR Renton," says Robert Chapman. "We are thrilled to serve the Renton area and look forward to fulfilling our role in the community."

Robert has lived and worked in King County his entire life and is now happily raising his two children in the area. His hobbies include tinkering with any and all electronics, scuba diving, hiking and boating.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Renton is located at:

17911 108th Ave SE

Renton, WA

98055

Please contact the store at 425-264-3145 or via email: repairs@cpr-renton.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/renton-wa.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 350 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017 CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017 CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Shari Kosec

skosec@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 x616

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair