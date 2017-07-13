Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2017) - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") is currently operating at the Bayhorse Silver Mine, east-central Oregon, USA, with two highly experienced mining crews on a seven days per week schedule.

In preparation for the delivery of the Steinert "Ore-Sorter" equipment, the Company is in the process of establishing a new 10ft by 8 ft "Production" drive into the historic mineralized zone to enable efficient and effective mining of the mineralized zone. This new drive is approximately 45 feet from completion, and is being driven at a rate of six (6) feet per day.

A new storage pad for the extracted mineralized material to feed the processing facility is being established next to the main intermediate level adit. The access to the upper adit is being widened to a minimum 20ft to allow for production from the upper mineralized zone, that has not been mined since 1926, yet has a substantial amount of mineralization remaining.

The lower adit, that was constructed in the early 1900's, is now open for approximately 800 feet. After rehabilitation, this adit will be used as a secondary escapeway, and potentially an additional production draw point from the farthest reaches inside the mine.

The new building to house the Steinert "Ore-Sorter" is ready for erection, that is expected to be completed by the end of August. The mineral processing area is being enlarged to accommodate the current processing facility and the "Ore-Sorter".

The Company is aware of the need to gain the maximum returns on the sale of upgraded, processed mineralized material it is producing and is in active discussions with third parties for take-off agreements to achieve this goal, to the benefit of the Company and its shareholders.

On August 5th, 2017, the Coeur D Alene Mining Competition will take place in Osburn, in Idaho's famous "Silver Valley". The two mining teams at the Bayhorse Silver Mine have advised the Company they wish to participate in the contest.