SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("SG Blocks" or the "Company") a premier designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Galvin and Chief Financial Officer Mahesh Shetty will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell at 9:30 am ET on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 to celebrate the company's recent listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market®.

"We look forward to commemorating the listing of our common stock to the prestigious Nasdaq community of innovative and visionary companies," said Galvin. "With the ringing of the opening bell, we will mark not only this major milestone in the evolution of our company, but also, importantly, the momentum we are creating in the growth and expansion of our business as a global provider of container-based structures."

A live webcast of the honorary opening bell ceremony, courtesy of Nasdaq, will begin at 9:15 am ET on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 and will be available at http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live.

The company's executive management team, Board of Directors and other supporters will join the ceremony.

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to: http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies.

SG Blocks also recently announced it is collaborating on a new 23,715 square-foot three-story community Performing Arts and Enrichment Center in Los Angeles and that it is working with one of the country's largest national supermarket chains to deliver a rooftop venue for one of its locations.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. For more information, visit .

