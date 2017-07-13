Componenta Corporation Stock Exchange Release on 13 July 2017 at 17.25



Componenta revises its guidance for 2017. The company expects continued operations excluding Componenta Wirsbo AB and Componenta Arvika AB to have net sales of EUR 110 - 130 million in 2017. Corresponding EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability is expected to be EUR 4 - 6 million. In 2016 corresponding comparable net sales was some EUR 122 million and EBITDA EUR 0.8 million.



The previous guidance issued on 16 May 2017 Componenta expected continued operations for 2017 to have net sales of EUR 150 - 170 million in 2017. EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability was expected to be EUR 5 - 10 million.



After Componenta Wirsbo AB and Componenta Arvika AB have been filed for bankruptcy, Componenta's continued business operations are the foundry operations in Finland in Pori and Karkkila, and in Sweden the machine shop in Främmestad.



