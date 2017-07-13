New logic for Trade and Position UTI



Nasdaq Clearing is introducing new logic for generation of Unique Trade Identifiers (UTI). With the new logic UTIs will be made available at the point of clearing both in the clearing system API and in the clearing system user interfaces as well as in end-of-day reporting.



Unique Trade Identifiers (UTI) are used to identify transactions related to trades (Trade UTI) as well as transactions related to positions (Position UTI).



Implementation and transition period



The new logic, as described in the attached document, will be introduced in two phases. The first phase in connection with the implementation of revised technical standards for reporting under Article 9 of EMIR on November 1st, 2017 and the second phase in the Genium INET 5.0.0210 release on November 18th, 2017.



Phase 1, implementation November 1st, 2017



· New format for Position UTIs to align with new reporting requirements



· Trade UTIs will continue to be reported for trades' end-of-day state



Phase 2, implementation November 18th, 2017



· Trade UTIs will be generated at point of clearing and processed according to the specifications in this notice



· Trade and Position UTIs available in the Genium INET OMnet and FIX APIs



· Trade and Position UTIs available in the Clearing Workstation 1 and Q-Port user interfaces



For further information, please contact:



Regulatory Reporting



derivatives.tr@nasdaq.com



+46 8 405 6880



Technical Support



technicalsupport@nasdaq.com



+46 8 405 6750



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=638230