Global Healthcare Blockchain Technology Market 2017-2025 - Blockchain Adoption Timeline and Top Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Blockchain Technology in Global Healthcare, 2017-2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The research service analyzes the key trends and developments around blockchain technology and captures the essential building blocks for implementing a healthcare-focused blockchain ecosystem in the next 5-10 years. Differentiating the hype from reality, the study discusses blockchain technology's most potential applications in some of the pressing needs of the healthcare industry - such as health data interoperability, cybersecurity, insurance fraud management, and drug supply chain provenance.



The study also provides a global flavor around blockchain technology deployment and discusses current adoption trends across major healthcare-focused use cases - such as the adoption timeline, growth opportunities, implementation challenges, government and commercial initiatives, select collaboration or deals, and the key companies and consortiums to watch.



Increasing pricing pressure to decrease healthcare cost globally and digitization of care delivery models are transitioning the industry toward a much-anticipated personalized treatment paradigm. With these health systems, payers and drug and device manufacturers equally urgently require a secure connected health IT ecosystem to manage healthcare data and promote value-based care.



At its core, blockchain offers the potential of a shared platform that decentralizes health data, ensuring access control, authenticity, and integrity of protected health information. Further, the blockchain-based distributed network consensus with cryptography techniques provides an additional layer of trust to minimize cybersecurity threats for healthcare IT systems. This never-before blockchain-based trusted workflow with a single source of truth presents the healthcare industry with radical new possibilities for outcome-based care delivery and reimbursement models.



Despite the hype around blockchain, for many people (across different industries), the blockchain concept remains difficult to grasp - which makes it one of the most misunderstood technologies of 2017. Blockchain technology may not be the panacea for healthcare industry challenges but it holds the potential to save billions of dollars by optimizing current workflows and the disintermediation of some high-cost gatekeepers.



Finally, the study provides strategic imperatives and recommended business models to foster healthcare-focused blockchain ecosystem partnerships for future implementation on a large scale across healthcare use cases.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



- Key Questions

- 6 Big Themes for Blockchain Technology in Healthcare

- Blockchain Adoption Timeline and Top Growth Opportunities across Healthcare Application/Use Cases

- Blockchain in Healthcare-Top 5 Growth Opportunities by Use Case

- Blockchain in Healthcare-Implementation Challenges by Use Case

- Blockchain-Ecosystem Participants for the Healthcare Industry

- Blockchain Application Potential with Multiple Healthcare Stakeholders

- Blockchain Technology-Impact on Key Health IT Systems and Vendors

- Blockchain Convergence Potential with Emerging Technologies



2. Introduction to Blockchain Technology



- Research Scope

- What is Blockchain?

- Blockchain-Definition and Core Properties

- Blockchain-Overview of Transaction Flow

- Timeline-Blockchain Evolution Journey

- Common Blockchain Terminologies

- Blockchain Technology Vendor Ecosystem and Solution Layers

- Blockchain Network Types and Comparison of Consensus Approaches

- Blockchain Major Prototypes and their Attributes

- Blockchain across Industry Verticals

- Blockchain Startup Landscape-Across Industries and Use Cases



3. Blockchain Technology



- Blockchain Key Investments by Major Segment and Region

- Blockchain Technology-Impact on Key Industry Sectors

- Expected Cost Reduction by Introducing Blockchain Technology

- Blockchain Cost Savings Potential across Business Functions



4. Blockchain in Healthcare-Overview and Opportunities



- Blockchain-Ecosystem Participants for the Healthcare Industry

- Adoption Timeline-Blockchain Technology across Major Healthcare Applications/Use Cases

- Use Case 1-Healthcare Data Exchange and Interoperability

- Use Case 1-Blockchain Potential Impact across Healthcare Data Exchange and Interoperability Value Chain

- Use Case 2-Claims Adjudication and Billing Management

- Use Case 2-Blockchain Potential Impact across Health Insurance Value Chain

- Use Case 3-Drug Supply Chain Integrity and Remote Auditing

- Use Case 3-Blockchain Potential Impact across Drug Supply Chain

- Use Case 4-Clinical Trials and Population Health Research

- Use Case 4-Blockchain Potential Impact across Drug Development Value Chain

- Use Case 5-Cyber Security and Healthcare IoMT

- Use Case 5-Blockchain Potential Impact across IoMT Value



5. Key Companies to Watch



- Top 5 Healthcare Blockchain Start-ups to Watch-Guardtime

- Top 5 Healthcare Blockchain Start-ups to Watch-Gem Health

- Top 5 Healthcare Blockchain Start-ups to Watch-PokitDok Inc.

- Top 5 Healthcare Blockchain Start-ups to Watch-Patientory, Inc.

- Top 5 Healthcare Blockchain Start-ups to Watch-iSolve, LLC

- Select Blockchain Vendors with Healthcare Use Cases



6. Blockchain in Healthcare-Business Models and Key Conclusions



- Role of Blockchain in Evolving Care Delivery Models

- Blockchain Technology Life Cycle and Innovation Adoption Roadmap

- Healthcare Blockchain Adoption Life Cycle and Preferred Network Type

- Major Healthcare Blockchain Consortium to Watch-Hashed Health

- Major Healthcare Blockchain Consortium to Watch-Hyperledger Healthcare Working Group

- Blockchain Possible Business Models across Healthcare Use Cases

- Blockchain in Healthcare-Select Collaboration Deals to Watch

- Blockchain Implementation Challenges in Healthcare

- Industry Speaks-Comments from Key Opinion Leaders

- Legal Disclaimer



7. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2n6h56/blockchain

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716