Western European IVD Industry Growth Opportunities to 2021 - Increased R&D Investments and M&As Propel the Growth of Mobile POCT and Clinical Genomics Solutions

This study offers comprehensive information on every aspect of the IVD market. It is segmented into 8 subdivisions, namely, immunochemistry, POCT, SMBG, molecular diagnostics, clinical microbiology, haemostasis, hematology, and tissue diagnostics. Discussion on key trends and opportunities and company profile analysis by segment are also provided. In addition, there are dedicated country chapters for the key Western European markets (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Benelux, and Scandinavia) and a snapshot of the regulatory policies awaiting to transform the industry.



Despite global economic and industry challenges, in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) markets continue to grow, mainly due to fast-growing segments like molecular diagnostics, point-of-care testing (POCT), and tissue diagnostics.. A few market dynamics are either positively or negatively affecting certain specific segments in the IVD space; for example, the self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) segment's growth in emerging markets is severely dampened by the slowing growth from reimbursement reductions in Western Europe.The broad applicability of POCT, combined with downward pricing trends enabled by microfluidics integration, supports the long-term growth of this segment. The Western European markets continue to drive molecular diagnostics segment growth rather than the emerging Eastern European markets.



The recent success of companion diagnostic tests and personalised medicine is driving the uptake of various tests in an aim to save costs, thus opening up an opportunity to expand the test menus in existing installs. Diagnostic testing will continue to move towards process simplicity and decentralisation. IVD market participants are expected to employ a diverse set of strategies rather than rely on comprehensive product portfolios to grow their businesses. Companies are also gaining new market access through acquisitions, and this has intensified competition among tier 1 participants.



