

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite continued headaches stemming from allegations of collusion with Russia, President Donald Trump has claimed the White House is functioning beautifully under his leadership.



Trump declared in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday that his administration has 'done more in five months than practically any president in history' despite the media's focus on Russian interference in last year's election.



'The stock market has hit a new high. Job numbers are the best they've been in 16 years,' Trump said. 'We have a Supreme Court judge already confirmed. Energy is doing levels that we've never done before. Our military is doing well. We're knocking the hell out of ISIS, which Obama wasn't.'



'There's not a thing that we're not doing well in,' he added. 'The White House is functioning beautifully, despite the hoax made up by the Democrats.'



Trump claimed that the allegations of collusion between Russia and his presidential campaign were made up by Democrats as an excuse for losing the election.



'There was zero coordination. It's the dumbest thing I've ever heard,' Trump said. 'There's no coordination, this was a hoax, this was made up by the Democrats.'



He continued, 'This is the greatest con job in history, where a party sits down the day after they got their ass kicked, and they say, 'Huh, what's our excuse?'



The comments from Trump come as the focus on Russian interference in the election has once again ramped up following revelations regarding his son's meeting with a Russian attorney.



Recently released emails between Donald Trump Jr. and publicist Rob Goldstone suggest a 'Russian government attorney' was willing to provide information that would 'incriminate' Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.



Goldstone told Trump Jr. the offer of 'very high level and sensitive information' was part of the Russian government's support for his father's campaign.



Trump told Reuters he was not aware of the meeting between his son and Natalia Veselnitskaya until a couple of days ago, but argued that most politicians would agree to have such a meeting.



'Most of the phony politicians who are Democrats who I watched over the last couple of days - most of those phonies that act holier-than-thou, if the same thing happened to them, they would have taken that meeting in a heartbeat,' Trump said.



Trump noted that he pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue of election interference during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany last week.



The president said he wished he would have asked whether his Russian counterpart was actually supporting his campaign, arguing that many of his policies are not good for Putin.



'I'm very big on energy, and that's not good for Russia, because Russia makes its money with energy,' Trump said. 'I also am very strong on the military, very, very strong on the military. I'm also very strong on cyber. I would bet that inwardly Putin would have been against me.'



Trump also highlighted the fact that his meeting with Putin resulted in a ceasefire in a major part of Syria that went into effect last weekend and has largely held.



(Photo: Kremlin.ru)



