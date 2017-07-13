

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) said that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market the Philips BlueControl wearable light therapy device to treat mild psoriasis. In the U.S., BlueControl is a Class II prescription medical device designed for home use.



Psoriasis is the most common autoimmune disease in the U.S., affecting as many as 7.5 million people in the country and a total of around 125 million people worldwide. Clinical studieshave demonstrated that the UV-free blue LED light emitted by Philips' BlueControl wearable device induces natural, drug-free processes in the skin to significantly reduce symptoms of mild psoriasis vulgaris - the most common form of psoriasis - such as redness, scaling and thickness of psoriasis plaques.



