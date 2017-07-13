Global Ceramic Tiles Market 2016-2024 - Major Factors Influencing Market Growth Ranked in the Order of Importance

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Ceramic Tiles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Ceramic Tiles in Volume (Million Square Feet) and Value (US$ Million). Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 162 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- British Ceramic Tile (UK)
- Cristal Cerámica S.A. (Spain)
- Crossville, Inc. (USA)
- Corona Group (Colombia)
- Dongpeng (China)
- Grupo Cedasa (Brazil)
- Grupo Fragnani (Brazil)
- Grupo Uralita (Spain)
- Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA (Italy)
- H & R Johnson (India)
- Ilva S.A. (Argentina)
- Internacional De Ceramica SA DE CV (Mexico)
- Iris Ceramica SpA (Italy)
- Johnson Tiles Limited (UK)
- Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. (India)
- Kaleseramik, Ã‡anakkale Kalebodur Seramik Sanayi A.S (Turkey)
- Lamosa Revestimientos S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
- Porcelanite-Lamosa (Mexico)
- Lasselsberger GmbH (Austria)
- Lasselsberger, a. s (Czech Republic)
- Mulia Inc. (USA)
- Pamesa Ceramica SL (Spain)
- Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.a. (Italy)
- Florida Tile, Inc. (USA)
- Pilkington Group Plc (UK)
- Portobello SA (Brazil)
- PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk (Indonesia)
- RAK Ceramics Co. (UAE)
- Shaw Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Manufacturas Vitromex, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
- Vitromex (USA)
- White Horse Ceramic Industries Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Ceramic Tiles: Offering Versatility, Durability, Reliability, Sustainability, and Extended Life to Walls and Floors
Major Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of Importance
Technological Trends in a Nutshell
Style Trends in a Nutshell
Large Panels
Textured Tiles
Wood Effect Tiles
Porcelain Tiles for Outdoor
Fabric Style Tiles
Large Format Tiles
Marble-Effect Ceramic Tiles
Ocean Floor-Inspired
Heavy-Duty Pavers
3D Tiles
Antique Carpet Look
Glass Mosaics
Herringbone
Hexes
Brick Look
Grey
Neon Glimpses
Patterned Tiles
Global Market Outlook
2. COMPETITION
Global Ceramic Tiles Market: Highly Fragmented
Ranking of the Top 20 Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Worldwide (2015): Name of the Company, Country, Plant Locations, and Major Tile Brands
Notable Tile Trends in Recent Years
Brick and Wood Options in Different Colors and Patterns
Advanced 3 Dimensional Ceramic Printing Processes
Exciting Geometric Shaped Tiles
Classic Black and White Tile Designs
Art Deco Tile Patterns
Matte Finish for Flooring and Wall Surfaces
Advanced Embossing and Carving Techniques
Advanced Digital Printing Techniques
Metallic Surface Coatings
Copper Light Fixtures
Natural Stone Lookalike Tiles
Trends in the Bathroom Tiles Space: 2016 & 2017
Matte Finishes
Slate Tiles
Nude Neutrals
Innovative Subway Tiles
Stone Planks for Floors
Geometric Tiles
Vintage Look Back in Trend
Marble Flooring in Large Scale Patterns and Gentle Tones
Large Format Porcelain and Ceramic Tiles
Concrete Tiles
Feature Wall Tiles
Free Standing Baths
Mosaic Tiles for Shower Area
Timber Tiles
Hexagon, Subway and Brick Tiles
Tiles with Reclaimed, Metallic and Distressed Look
All White in Tiles and Marble
Key Areas of Concern/Challenges for Tile Manufacturers in the Coming Years
Threat from Competing Products
Surplus Supply
Rising Cost of Energy and Focus on Product Quality
Sustainable Development
Advancements in Production Technology: The Latest Mantra for Success
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Digital Disruption in the Building Materials Industry Drive Healthy Market Growth for Ceramic Tiles
Migration from Traditional to Digital Ceramic Tiles Manufacturing
Disadvantages of Traditional Process
Color Management Issues
Long Time Requirements
Flexibility Issues with Production Planning
Tile Decoration Limitations
Tile Breakage Issues
Pattern Repetition Frequency
Need to Maintain Huge Stocks
Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing
Shorter Set-Up Times
No Limitations
Color Management
Reliable and Rapid Pay Back
Open Ink Model
Growing Popularity of Larger and Thinner Ceramic Tiles Benefit Market Expansion
Stone Tile: Imitating Nature
Despite Competition from Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) and Timber, Ceramic Tiles Continue to Sustain Market Demand
Sustainable, Safe, and Clean Attributes Propels Demand for Wooden Ceramic Tiles
Multipurpose Tiles Gains Popularity
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Construction Industry Dynamics
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population: A Strong Growth Driver Boosting Market Demand
Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects
Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and Infrastructure
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth
Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
4. CERAMIC TILES: INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Digital Ceramic Tile Printing
Digital Inkjet Printing: The Most Advanced Digital Printing Technology
Functions of a Printhead
Xaar's Technology Eliminate the Drawbacks of Earlier Piezoelectric Printheads
Significance of TF Technology Ink Circulation
XaarDOT Greyscale technology
Xapp App
Printing Specific Tile Designs
Innovative Inks
Imminent Developments in Digital Inkjet Printing
Xaar to Digitalize the Entire Ceramic Manufacturing Process
The Xaar Guide: Taking Single Pass Inkjet Printing to a New Level
Ceramic Tile Manufacturing and Industry 4.0
Florim Ceramiche SpA Makes Attempts to Keep Pace with Industry 4.0
Revolutionary Decorative Trends
Effetto Solo TTI: Innovation in Ceramic Tiles Heating
Smart Multi-Purpose Tiles: The Next Big Thing
Smart Ceramic Tiles to Target Important Consumer Segments
Ceramics for Healthcare
Ceramics for Energy
Ceramics for Comfort
Sustainable Ceramic Tiles
Lumentile: Integrating Ceramic Tile's Simplicity with Sophisticated Touchscreen Technology
LIFECERAM Create Tiles from Waste Products for Use in Urban Paving
Latest Tile Innovations by Spain Based Companies
Tile of Spain Pioneers Recent Ceramic Tile Innovations
Slim Tiles: A Revolutionary Concept
SlimmKer: A Light-Weight & Versatile Tile
Eco-Friendly Tiles from Tile of Spain
Stunning Outdoor Tiles
BionicTile from Ceracasa
Energy-Efficient Ceramics Production
Advancements in Roofing Tiles Offer Improvised Designs, Textures and Properties
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Raw Materials Overview
Ceramic Tiles Classification
Glazed or Unglazed
Porous or Compact-Bodied
Pressed or Extruded
Types of Ceramic Tiles
Clinker Tiles
Terracotta Tiles
Cottoforte Tiles
Porcelain Tiles
Red Stoneware Tiles
Majolica
White Body Single-Fired and Monoporosa Tiles
White body Earthenware Tiles
Ceramic Mosaic Tile
Quarry Tile
Paver Tile
Application Areas and Selection Factors
Different Categories of Ceramic Tiles
Technical Properties
Regularity Properties
Structural Properties
Mechanical Properties
Massive Mechanical Properties
Surface Mechanical Properties
Thermo-Hygrometric Properties
Chemical Properties
Safety Properties
Glossary of Ceramic Tile Terms
Tile Density and Moisture Absorption
Production Methods
Bicottura
Monocottura
Maintenance of Tiles
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
MCP II Takes Over La Fabbrica
Blustyle to Foray into the US Tile Market
Emser Tile Inaugurates New Tiles Plant in Utah
Marazzi Takes Over Emilceramica
NG Kütahya Seramik Inks Contract with Sacmi
M S International Inaugurates New Facility in Canada
Tubadzin Group Commences Tiles Production in Poland
Virginia Tile Takes Over RBC Tile & Stone
Crossville Takes Over Contempo Tile & Stone
Ceramic Industries Opens Eco-friendly Tiles Facility
Blue Point Capital Takes Over Tierra Sol Ceramic Tile
Diesel Living Collaborates with Iris Ceramic
Crossville Takes Over CAPCO Tile & Stone
Dal-Tile Takes Over North American Business of Cerámica San Lorenzo
Mohawk Industries Takes Over KAI Group
7. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Atlas Concorde Launches Range of 3D Ceramic Wall Tiles
SomerTile Launches Artesanal Tiles Collection
SomerTile Introduces Forever Tiles Collection
Estima Ceramica Launches New Ceramic Tiles Collections
Fireclay Tile Introduces Dutch-Masters Palette Collection
Roman Introduces New Ceramic Tiles Collection
Gigacer Introduces New Collection of Ceramic Wall Tiles
Marble of the Worlds Launches Touch Ceramic Tiles Collection
Keraben Grupo Introduces New Ceramic Tiles Collection
RAK Ceramics Unveils Circle Wood Ceramic Tiles Collection
Waxman Ceramics Introduces New Contract Tiles Collection
Somany Ceramics Introduces New Line of Faux Wood Tiles
Ege Seramik Launches Porcelain Tiles Collection
Kajaria Introduces New Eternity Tiles Collection
British Ceramic Tile Introduces New Kitchen Tiles Collection
Al Maha Ceramics Unveils Range of Ceramic Floor Tiles
COTTO Introduces Range of Bathroom Tiles and Sanitary Ware
RAKL Ceramics Unveils Large Ceramic Tile
Kajaria Introduces Digital Ceramic Wall Tiles
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g3ld3f/ceramic_tiles
