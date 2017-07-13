Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2017) - Preferred Dental Technologies (CSE: PDT) announced its initial product order for its unique four-part solution for a dental implant mounting system called "Evolutionary Accessory Series".

The company, through its subsidiary, Preferred Dental Implant Corp., has completed the engineering and design of the components to fit the connection types most commonly associated with the following manufacturers: Astra Tech Dental, BioMet, Straumann, and Zimmer Dental.

Erik Siegmund, President and CEO, stated: "We have an order in progress for each of the previous platforms and expect the product, labelling, catalogue and marketing materials to all be completed at approximately the same time. We will then proceed with our sales and marketing initiatives. We are extremely pleased with the aggressive approach our manufacturer has taken in accelerating this stage and completing the engineering of the platforms well ahead of anticipated schedule. PDIC is excited to have completed this initial phase of product development. The accelerated timeline the company was able to achieve now opens the door to additional new development initiatives that have been in the planning stages, which are designed to increase compatibility with even more manufacturers' platform styles and assembly techniques which the company hopes to announce soon. I will be going to visit the manufacturing facility at the end of this month and will report on further progress."

The company is currently upgrading to the newest ISO standards, and has engaged Jennifer Tavares to oversee the process. Ms. Tavares' skill set is ideally suited for this project, as she brings experience in the medical and health sectors where she has had prior successful experience with ISO 12485 certification. Highlights of her past accomplishments include a senior management position with a Fortune 500 Company, co-ordinating with accounts that included international, multi-billion dollar companies.

Preferred Dental Technologies plans to develop and commercialize various evolutionary and disruptive technologies in the dental implant industry, which is estimated to grow globally from $7.3 billion in 2015 to $10.4 billion in 2020.

The company was only recently listed on the CSE and is relatively unknown and trading lightly at just $0.08. With 61.8 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $4.9 million.

For more information about the company, please visit the company's website www.prefdent.com, contact Erik Siegmund, CEO, at 204-691-3722, or email info@preferreddentalimplant.com.

