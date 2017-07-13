MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- There will be 45 seminars covering a variety of topics ranging from food safety to technological developments in the industry and an Executive Forum that will all be a part of PROCESS EXPO University, taking place from September 19-22, 2017, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. There will be five hour-long sessions in each theater per day, starting at 9:30 am on Tuesday and running through Thursday of the event.

"Education is one of the most important reasons for food processing professionals to attend PROCESS EXPO, and this year we have expanded our educational offering to cover important topics such as food safety, alternative methods of production and automation, as well as food processing and packaging specific to each of the major industry segments that attend our event," said Tom Kittle, FPSA Chairman and President of Handtmann Inc. and Handtmann Canada Ltd. "We thank our speakers for offering their expertise to provide relevant industry content which will be invaluable to our attendees to bring new knowledge and information back to their companies."

Topics that will be addressed in the two general education theaters will include:

Validation of Thermal Processes Used in the Manufacture of Low Moisture Foods

Current Structure, Challenges and Opportunities in German Butcheries

Futuristic Concepts for the Design of Pet Food Facilities

Increased Productivity with Environmentally Responsible Non-Destructive Cleaning

Novel Processing Technologies Merge with Nutrition and Chemistry

Technology Developments that Impact your Environmental Monitoring Program

The Path to IIoT: Effective Change Management Tips

Turning Waste Streams into Value Streams in Dairy Processing Facilities

One of the education theaters will be dedicated solely to the topic of food safety, hosted by The Food Safety Summit. Sessions will include:

Constructing an Equipment Hygienic Design Program

Engineering Adaptive Food Safety Systems

FSMA Update for Processors

Implementing Mitigation Strategies in Food Processing to Achieve Food Defense in Human Food Manufacturing

Regulatory Transformation in the Food & Beverage Industry

The Shifting Landscape of Civil, Regulatory and Criminal Exposure

The State of Food Safety in Meat and Poultry

New for this year will be a series of Processor Spotlight Seminars which will feature C-Suite executives who will share their experiences. Speakers include Richard Thompson, former CEO, Freshpet; Ted Wampler, President, Wampler Sausage; Judith Winfrey, President, Peach Dish; Aaron Merrell, CEO, Plato Pet Treats; Mike Bartikoski, Senior VP Operations, Land O'Frost; Justin Shimek, CEO, Mattson Food Development; Tulin Tuzel, CTO, Sabra Dipping Company and Fabio Nunes, Latin American Poultry Processing Consultant.

In addition, PROCESS EXPO will be offering a HACCP and FSMA Preventive Controls/Qualified Individual Certification course. The two-day course will cover the current Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) compliance requirement, with a focus on the Preventive Controls Rule and how this aligns with existing industry HACCP requirements. FPSA has subsidized a portion of this course to assist processing companies in their efforts to train employees. For additional information and to register for this course, click here.

PROCESS EXPO will bring together more than 15,000 industry professionals to see thousands of products and services from over 500 exhibiting companies, spanning 220,000 square feet. They offer equipment, machinery and demos for buyers in all of the vertical industry sectors, including: bakery, grains, seeds and snacks, beverage, dairy, meat, poultry and seafood, prepared foods, fruits and vegetables, confectionery and candy, and pet foods. Registration is now open. General sales of exhibit space are available on the website, where you can reserve a booth. For more information about exhibiting, contact Grace A. Cular Yee, Vice President, Sales, at 703-663-1220, or Alaina Herrera, Exhibit Sales Associate, at 703-663-1212.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods, and Meat sectors.

