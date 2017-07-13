Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, July 13
13 July 2017
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
(the "Company")
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Investment Manager
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Crystal Amber Fund Limited
|b)
|LEI
|213800662E2XKP9JD811
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES
GG00B1Z2SL48
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
0
|Volume(s)
39,097
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 July 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Juan Morera
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Employee of Investment Adviser
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Crystal Amber Fund Limited
|b)
|LEI
|213800662E2XKP9JD811
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES
GG00B1Z2SL48
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Receipt of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
0
|Volume(s)
39,097
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 July 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM Market
