Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 July 2017

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company")

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Investment Manager

b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Crystal Amber Fund Limited

b) LEI 213800662E2XKP9JD811

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES





GG00B1Z2SL48

b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

0 Volume(s)

39,097

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A (single transaction)



e) Date of the transaction 10 July 2017