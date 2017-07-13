sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.07.2017 | 17:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, July 13

13 July 2017

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
(the "Company")

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCrystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusInvestment Manager
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCrystal Amber Fund Limited
b)LEI213800662E2XKP9JD811
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES


GG00B1Z2SL48
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
0		Volume(s)
39,097
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction10 July 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJuan Morera
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEmployee of Investment Adviser
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCrystal Amber Fund Limited
b)LEI213800662E2XKP9JD811
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES


GG00B1Z2SL48
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
0		Volume(s)
39,097
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction10 July 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
William Collins (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 716 000
www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080

© 2017 PR Newswire