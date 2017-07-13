Turkish Electricity Industry Gradually Shifts from Mechanical to Smart Meters in Regions with High Loss and Theft Rates

Regulatory support critical for large-scale rollouts of smart meter deployment, finds Frost & Sullivan's Energy & Environment team

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Smart meter deployment is slowly gathering pace in Turkey as regions experiencing high non-technical losses and thefts adopt encrypted meters, automated meter reading (AMR), and advanced meter infrastructure (AMI) systems. While the need to control and monitor the consumption and production patterns creates opportunities for pilot projects, large-scale rollouts are still a long way off due to the lack of standardization and low consumer awareness.

Turkish Electricity Meter Market, Forecast to 2020, a part of Frost & Sullivan's Distributed Energy Growth Partnership Subscription, analyzes the current Turkish electricity meter market. The study presents the market drivers and restraints, technology segmentations, and unit/revenue forecasts until 2020. It finds that electronic meters dominated the market with 86 percent share in 2016. The number of meters in the market peaked at 4.7 million units in 2016-a new record-but the average is expected to be 3.6 million units per year until 2020.

To schedule a Growth Strategy Dialog and discuss your strategic growth development and the growth opportunities impacting your business, click here.

"Without significant government support, in terms of standardization and budgetary allocation, investments in electronic meter installation will be intermittent and channeled toward projects aimed at reducing theft," said Frost & Sullivan Energy & Environment Research Analyst Irmak Giray. "Regulatory support also helps set a target for the transition from mechanical to electronic meters and provides the infrastructure necessary for this migration. As Turkish authorities do not possess adequate technical expertise in smart electricity, international companies have the opportunity to present them with best practices."

Apart from low technical know-how, the market is beset by budgetary constraints and issues of standardization and security. To stay competitive in such an environment, meter manufacturers need to collaborate with regulatory authorities as well as perform continuous R&D to ensure interoperability of meters.

"The competition in the metering market is expected to intensify once it becomes more regulated," noted Giray. "Domestic producers urgently need to gain technological expertise to roll out advanced meters to stave off competition from European and Chinese manufacturers. As more participants enter the market, manufacturers can resort to mergers and acquisitions to obtain the funds needed to invest in new technologies."

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Turkish Electricity Meter Market, Forecast to 2020

MCBC-14

Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

Corporate Communications - North America

P: (210) 247.2481

F: (210) 348.1003

E: jaylon.brinkley@frost.com

http://www.frost.com