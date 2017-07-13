The "Europe M-Commerce 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Nearly one-third of European Internet users completed purchases via mobile in 2016. Regional countries with both advanced and emerging markets show a quickly growing increase to M-Commerce sales, leading to their share of total B2C E-Commerce sales rising. The UK, Europe's leading market regarding online retail sales, had one-third of online retail coming from mobile in 2016, stemming from a hefty double-digit share of online shoppers purchasing with smartphones and tablets.

Another key finding highlighted from the report is that regarding mobile sales growth, smartphones are outpacing tablets. Smartphone's share of digital purchases increased more rapidly than tablets in countries like Belgium and the Netherlands. Tablets were even overtaken by smartphones in the UK for 2016. Nevertheless, in the UK, tablets retained a superior conversion rate than smartphones. Mobile shoppers from Germany and Russia preferred apps to browsers on both devices.

In terms of product preferences, European mobile shoppers from Russia and the UK chose clothing, whereas those in Belgium and Germany went for books in 2016. Amazon dominated the field of mobile in countries like France and the UK, but in Russia mobile buyers preferred AliExpress. Despite these expansions, usability is a major concern, underlined by a quarter of shoppers in Europe that found website navigation for online purchases easier on a desktop.

Key Questions Answered

How large are the M-Commerce sales in the UK, Germany, France and Italy?

What is the mobile share of online retail in various European countries?

What are the key M-Commerce trends in Europe and worldwide?

What are the preferences of European mobile shoppers?

How high is smartphone penetration in 30+ countries of Europe?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

3. Europe

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

eBay Inc.

Cdiscount SA

Groupon Inc.

Tesco PLC

Vente-privee.com SA

