Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority Metalloinvest announces repayment of intragroup loans 13-Jul-2017 / 17:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Moscow, Russia - 13 July 2017* - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces that the Company has paid a dividend in the total amount of RUB 25.1 bn. The funds from the dividend, which was announced on 30 June 2017, were returned in full to the Company for the repayment of existing intragroup loans. # # # # _For more information, please contact: _ *Artem Lavrischev* _Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings_ E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by USM Holdings. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of USM Holdings (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (10%). The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company 28, Rublevskoye shosse 121609 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (495) 981-5555 Fax: +7 (495) 981-9992 E-mail: ir@metalloinvest.com Internet: http://www.metalloinvest.com/ ISIN: XS0918297382 WKN: B9HLRV8 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Dublin Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 4414 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 592741 13-Jul-2017

July 13, 2017 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)