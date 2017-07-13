The "Russia B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Russia maintained the fourth biggest and one of the quickest growing online retail markets in Europe according to results from 2016 cited in the report. B2C E-Commerce sales from last year made for a double-digit growth rate after having recovered from a weaker development in sales in 2015. Increases to Internet and online shopper penetration rates furthered this growth, along with a stronger tendency to purchase online and higher prices amongst online and offline retail. Estimations for 2017 are positive, driven by factors such as mobile and cross-border commerce, younger consumers' openness to digital purchasing, and new consumers stemming from rural areas.

More than half of digital buyers in Russia were under 35 in 2016. Online shopper penetration is highest amongst major cities, whereas rural areas lag behind. Out of the whole population, fewer than one-quarter of consumers purchased online in 2016, leaving only a one-digit share of retail sales coming from digital commerce, showcasing the vast room left for future development.

M-Commerce and cross-border purchasing is gaining popularity in Russia. Over half of Internet users accessed the Internet with a mobile phone in 2016, with many of them having used these devices to both research and make purchases. In particular, Chinese E-Commerce platform, AliExpress, is of high value to digital consumers in Russia due to its vast product range and lower prices. Nonetheless, local E-Commerce leaders like Wildberries, Lamoda, Eldorado, and Mvideo maintained a sales growth rate ranking above the market average.

Key Questions Answered

What was the B2C E-Commerce sales growth in Russia in 2016 and what are the projections for 2017?

Which important recent regulatory changes could influence the development of Russia's ECommerce in 2017?

How are the mobile and cross-border online shopping trends evolving?

What product categories, payment and delivery methods are preferred by Russia's online shoppers?

What were the top 20 online shops in Russia by 2016 sales?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Overview International Comparisons

3. Trends

4. Sales Shares

5. Internet Users Online Shoppers

6. Products

7. Payment

8. Delivery

9. Players

Alibaba Group

Ozon Holdings Ltd

Sberbank Rossii PAO

Ulmart ZAO

Utkonos.ru

Wildberries OOO

X5 Retail Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d43dts/russia_b2c

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713005804/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: E-Business