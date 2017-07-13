Global Bridal Wear Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 - Innovative Bridal Designers Make the Fashion Industry More Diverse, Competitive and Dynamic

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bridal Wear in US$ Million. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Bridal Wear: Meeting the Ever-Changing Priorities, Preferences, and Fashion Needs of the New-Age Brides
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
The Colossal Global Wedding Industry and the Growing Significance of Wedding Wear: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Digital Innovation Transforms the Wedding Industry
Spain, US and China Achieve New Milestones in Bridal Fashion
Spicing Up the Wedding Season
The Changing Romanticism of Bridal Attire
Clothes & Finery Maketh a Bride?
Contemporary Brides Break Loose from the Shackles of Tradition
Beauty & Mettle Underplay Conservatism
Wedding Wear Sustains Tradition and Simplicity Not Bowing to Hip Fads
Global Market Outlook
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Bridal Business: Selling Beyond the Bridals
Appeasing the Information Savvy Bride: An All-time Cliché for Soaring Sales
Designer Fortunes and Promotional Strategies Driven by Referrals
Bridal Magazines: A Prime Advertising Medium
Global Designer Brands Eye Emerging Markets
Bridal Jewelry: A Tantalizing Headway to Branding
A Psychographic Profile of Bridal Jewelry Shoppers
Innovation that Goes into Earning that Fast Buck
Designers of Bridal Wear Scurry to the Drawing Board
Key Market Participants
Bridal Shops
Bridal Boutiques
Bridal Designers
3. BRIDAL WEAR DESIGN TRENDS
2017: Popular Bridal Gown Trends
Illusion Backs
Backless Dresses
Bling
Corsets
Detachable Trains
Centre Front Splits
Sleeves
Bell Sleeves
Long Sleeves and High Necks
Off-shoulder Dresses
Necklines
Next-Level Necks
Illusion Necklines
Halters
Bold Floral
Three-dimensional (3D) Elements
Bows
Capes
Kaftans
Sheer Style
Stunning Florals
Pastel Perfect
Festival Frocks
Tiered Skirts
Off-the Shoulder Silhouettes
Demand Rise for Dresses for Other Occasions
Top Bridal Dress Must Try-on Trends
Sleek Silhouette
Wide Colour Range
Subtle and Elegant Appeal
Backside Detail
Plunging Neckline
2016: Popular Bridal Wear Design Trends
2015: Trends in Wedding Dress Market
4. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
The Millennials Reaching Marriageable Age and their Growing Extravagance Drive Healthy Market Growth
Most Expensive Wedding Dresses Worldwide in Recent Years
Capturing Interest of the Millennial-Bride: The Focal Point for Bridal Wear Designers and Fashion Houses
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
Disruptive Effect of Lower Priced Wedding Dresses and New Online Retail Formats: A Boon or a Threat?
The Expensive Bridal Attire Enters the Mass Market
Global Bridal Wear Market and the Disruption Caused by the Rising Number of Non-Bridal Wear Retailers
Traditional Bridal Wear Retailers to Retain Significance
Growing Prominence of Social Media Drive Healthy Gains in Online Wedding Wear Retail
Social Media and e-Commerce in Weddings Continue to Grow
Evolution of the Modern Informed Bride
Plus-Size Bridal Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential
Rising Demand for Wedding Jewelry Benefit Market Expansion
Bridal Jewelry Crosses Western Borders, Gains Wider Acceptance
Jewelry: Essence of the Bride
Brides Succumb to the Charms of Platinum
A Peek into What Makes Platinum So Irresistible
Innovative and Novel Bridal Jewelry Lends Traction to Market Growth
Return of the Classics: Old Wine in a New Bottle
The Urban Classy Bride Prefers Color
Celebrities and Actresses Continue to Influence Bridal Wear Choice
The Engaged Couple Offers Significant Opportunities for Market Penetration
Reality Television Shows: A Boon or a Bane for the Wedding Wear Retail Market?
Rising Popularity of Stylish yet Comfortable Bridal Footwear Spurs Market Demand
Bridal Flowers/Bouquets: Botanicals Infuse their Sweet Fragrance
Recent Trends in Bridesmaids' Wear: Getting a Fair Share of the Spotlight
Bridal Salons: A Propitious Niche
Discount Bridal Service: Bridal Salons go Wired
Bridal Accessories: The Crowning Glory of a Bride's Attire
Lace Rein Supreme as a Popular Material for Accessories
Shimmering Crystals and Twinkling Pearls Shine Bright in Accessories
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Savannah Miller's Wedding Dress Collection Unveiled
Dorothy Perkins Unveils New Wedding Dresses
Topshop to Introduce Bridal and Bridesmaids Dress Collection
WHISTLES to Unveil the Whistles Wedding Collection
Freya Rose Unveils Award-Winning Bridal Collection
Stoecklein Launches Affordable Lein Wedding Dresses
Elie Saab Unveils Elie Saab Bridal Line
Watters Launches 2016 Bridal Collection
H&M Unveils Four Bridal Styles
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
The Salvation Army Open Bridal Wear Studio
Watters Announce Collaboration with Bella Belle Shoes
Viktor & Rolf's Bridal Wear Make a Debut with Justin Alexander
PC Jeweller Acquires Azva Bridal Jewellery
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
