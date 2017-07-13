Global Bridal Wear Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 - Innovative Bridal Designers Make the Fashion Industry More Diverse, Competitive and Dynamic

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Bridal Wear - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bridal Wear in US$ Million. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 124 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Alfred Angelo , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) CUT s.r.l ( Italy )

) David's Bridal Inc. ( USA )

) Elie Saab ( Lebanon )

) Harrods Ltd. (UK)

Helen Rodrigues ( Australia )

( ) JLM Couture Inc. ( USA )

) Justin Alexander Limited ( USA )

) Sincerity Bridal ( USA )

) Macy's, Inc. ( USA )

) Madeline Gardner ( USA )

( ) Monique Lhuillier ( USA )

( ) Naeem Khan ( USA )

( ) Paloma Blanca ( Canada )

( ) Pronovias Fashion Group ( Spain )

) Pronuptia de Paris SA. ( France )

) Sophia Tolli (UK)

(UK) Temperley London (UK)

Theia Couture ( USA )

) Vera Wang ( USA )

( ) Watters ( USA )

) Winnie Couture ( USA )

( ) Yumi Katsura International Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Zuhair Murad ( Lebanon )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Bridal Wear: Meeting the Ever-Changing Priorities, Preferences, and Fashion Needs of the New-Age Brides

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

The Colossal Global Wedding Industry and the Growing Significance of Wedding Wear: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Digital Innovation Transforms the Wedding Industry

Spain, US and China Achieve New Milestones in Bridal Fashion

Spicing Up the Wedding Season

The Changing Romanticism of Bridal Attire

Clothes & Finery Maketh a Bride?

Contemporary Brides Break Loose from the Shackles of Tradition

Beauty & Mettle Underplay Conservatism

Wedding Wear Sustains Tradition and Simplicity Not Bowing to Hip Fads

Global Market Outlook



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Bridal Business: Selling Beyond the Bridals

Appeasing the Information Savvy Bride: An All-time Cliché for Soaring Sales

Designer Fortunes and Promotional Strategies Driven by Referrals

Bridal Magazines: A Prime Advertising Medium

Global Designer Brands Eye Emerging Markets

Bridal Jewelry: A Tantalizing Headway to Branding

A Psychographic Profile of Bridal Jewelry Shoppers

Innovation that Goes into Earning that Fast Buck

Designers of Bridal Wear Scurry to the Drawing Board

Key Market Participants

Bridal Shops

Bridal Boutiques

Bridal Designers

Popular Wedding Dress Designers and Fashion Houses Worldwide

Adele Wechsler

Alfred Angelo

Alfred Sung

Allure Bridals

Amsale

Anjolique Bridal

Anne Barge

Aria

Anna Campbell

Bonny Bridal

Carolina Herrera

Casablanca Bridal

Camille La Vie

Cosmobella

David's Bridal Collection

Dere Kiang

Don O'Neill

Eden Bridals

Ella Bridals

Enzoani

Essence-of-Australia

Eugenia

J. Crew

Jacquelin Exclusive

James Clifford Collection

Jasmine Couture

Jim Hjelm

Jordan Bridals'

Jude Waddell

Justin Alexander

JLM Couture, Inc.

Kenneth Pool

Kittychen Couture

Lazaro

Liancarlo

Liz Fields

Maggie Sottero

Marchesa

Monique Lhuillier

Mori Lee

Naeem Khan

Nicole Miller

Oscar De La Renta

Peter Langer

Paloma Blanca

Pronovias

Priscilla of Boston

Pnina Tornai

Reem Acra

Romona Keveza

ROSA CLARÃ

Rivini

San Patrick

Sophia Tolli

Sincerity Bridal

Temperley London

Valentino

Vera Wang

Victorio & Lucchino

Watters Brides

Winnie Couture

Yumi Katsura

Zuhair Murad

Innovative Bridal Designers Make the Fashion Industry More Diverse, Competitive and Dynamic

Bo & Luca

Ersa Atelier

Locke Bride

Rime Arodaky

Celestina Agostino

Elise Hameau

Alon Livne White

Laure de Sagazan

Ashi Studio

Anya Fleet

Paolo Sebastian

Maticevski

Lihi Hod

Samuelle Couture

Inbal Dror

Sabrina Dahan

Cortana

Donatelle Godart

One Day

Kaviar Gauche

Houghton

Mira Zwillinger

LEIN

Delpozo

Hermoine de Paula

Viktor & Rolf

Caroline Hayden

Suzanne Harward

Chana Marelus

Odylyne, The Ceremony

Elie Saab

Yolan Cris

Christos Costarellos



3. BRIDAL WEAR DESIGN TRENDS

2017: Popular Bridal Gown Trends

Illusion Backs

Backless Dresses

Bling

Corsets

Detachable Trains

Centre Front Splits

Sleeves

Bell Sleeves

Long Sleeves and High Necks

Off-shoulder Dresses

Necklines

Next-Level Necks

Illusion Necklines

Halters

Bold Floral

Three-dimensional (3D) Elements

Bows

Capes

Kaftans

Sheer Style

Stunning Florals

Pastel Perfect

Festival Frocks

Tiered Skirts

Off-the Shoulder Silhouettes

Demand Rise for Dresses for Other Occasions

Top Bridal Dress Must Try-on Trends

Sleek Silhouette

Wide Colour Range

Subtle and Elegant Appeal

Backside Detail

Plunging Neckline

2016: Popular Bridal Wear Design Trends

2015: Trends in Wedding Dress Market



4. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

The Millennials Reaching Marriageable Age and their Growing Extravagance Drive Healthy Market Growth

Most Expensive Wedding Dresses Worldwide in Recent Years

Capturing Interest of the Millennial-Bride: The Focal Point for Bridal Wear Designers and Fashion Houses

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Disruptive Effect of Lower Priced Wedding Dresses and New Online Retail Formats: A Boon or a Threat?

The Expensive Bridal Attire Enters the Mass Market

Global Bridal Wear Market and the Disruption Caused by the Rising Number of Non-Bridal Wear Retailers

Traditional Bridal Wear Retailers to Retain Significance

Growing Prominence of Social Media Drive Healthy Gains in Online Wedding Wear Retail

Social Media and e-Commerce in Weddings Continue to Grow

Evolution of the Modern Informed Bride

Plus-Size Bridal Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Rising Demand for Wedding Jewelry Benefit Market Expansion

Bridal Jewelry Crosses Western Borders, Gains Wider Acceptance

Jewelry: Essence of the Bride

Brides Succumb to the Charms of Platinum

A Peek into What Makes Platinum So Irresistible

Innovative and Novel Bridal Jewelry Lends Traction to Market Growth

Return of the Classics: Old Wine in a New Bottle

The Urban Classy Bride Prefers Color

Celebrities and Actresses Continue to Influence Bridal Wear Choice

The Engaged Couple Offers Significant Opportunities for Market Penetration

Reality Television Shows: A Boon or a Bane for the Wedding Wear Retail Market?

Rising Popularity of Stylish yet Comfortable Bridal Footwear Spurs Market Demand

Bridal Flowers/Bouquets: Botanicals Infuse their Sweet Fragrance

Recent Trends in Bridesmaids' Wear: Getting a Fair Share of the Spotlight

Bridal Salons: A Propitious Niche

Discount Bridal Service: Bridal Salons go Wired

Bridal Accessories: The Crowning Glory of a Bride's Attire

Lace Rein Supreme as a Popular Material for Accessories

Shimmering Crystals and Twinkling Pearls Shine Bright in Accessories



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Savannah Miller's Wedding Dress Collection Unveiled

Dorothy Perkins Unveils New Wedding Dresses

Topshop to Introduce Bridal and Bridesmaids Dress Collection

WHISTLES to Unveil the Whistles Wedding Collection

Freya Rose Unveils Award-Winning Bridal Collection

Stoecklein Launches Affordable Lein Wedding Dresses

Elie Saab Unveils Elie Saab Bridal Line

Watters Launches 2016 Bridal Collection

H&M Unveils Four Bridal Styles



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

The Salvation Army Open Bridal Wear Studio

Watters Announce Collaboration with Bella Belle Shoes

Viktor & Rolf's Bridal Wear Make a Debut with Justin Alexander

PC Jeweller Acquires Azva Bridal Jewellery



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kff8v7/bridal_wear

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716