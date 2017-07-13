Scientists in Switzerland are testing the optimum use of combined PV systems and planted flat rooftop areas, and how both systems affect each other. A first prototype has been installed on a roof of a senior citizen residence in the country.

House owners with flat roofs have been spoilt for choice between greening the unused area to cool the house, or producing electricity via a PV rooftop system. A combination of the two had for long seemed too difficult because the area was often too small and any plant growth could have shaded the solar modules in the long run.

Swiss Association Solarspar has now taken a first step, together with researchers from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW), towards solving this conundrum. As part of a pilot project, the team has developed ...

