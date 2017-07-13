Sixth Annual MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte Digital Global Study Finds Risk-Averse Companies are Struggling with Digital Transformation

Recognizing the need for digital technologies is no longer a concern; scaling, overcoming risk and a clear digital strategy are among the biggest hurdles for early stage organizations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Overcoming aversion to risk is one of the most important characteristics of digitally native companies, according to a new study released today by MIT Sloan Management Review (MIT SMR) andDeloitte Digital. The sixth annual study, in its third year focusing on digital business, found that 71 percent of digitally maturing organizations have conquered this barrier by encouraging their organizations to experiment and accept the risk of failure, compared to 29 percent of early stage companies. The study, "Achieving Digital Maturity: Adapting Your Company to a Changing World," examines the digital transformation habits of "digitally maturing" companies and what sets them apart from "digitally early stage" companies.

Among the key findings of this year's study is the significant number of companies struggling to implement a clear digital strategy in order to evolve the way business is done as digital technologies change the market. Only 13 percent of organizations report that improving technology development and deployment is a source of concern. Nearly 40 percentsay improving digital strategy and innovation is what their organization needs to do differently in order to progress toward digital maturity. In addition, digitally maturing companies are more than four times as likely as non-digitally maturing companies to have a clear and coherent digital strategy in place than other companies (80 percent of digitally maturing organizations versus 19 percent of early stage companies).

Based on a global survey of more than 3,500 business executives, managers and analysts from organizations around the world, the study also found that successful digitally maturing organizations are becoming talent magnets. Driven by investment from leadership, opportunities to develop in a digital environment, and a culture that rewards collaboration, experimentation and risk taking, these companies are not only keeping pace with digital change, they're also more likely to retain talent, including executive-level talent, than early stage entities:



Seventy-seven percent of digitally maturing organizations recognize and reward collaboration and cross-functional teams as a cornerstone of how they operate, versus slightly more than 34 percent of early stage entities.

"Cross-functional working is key, yet many organizations still have their structures divided between 'digital' and 'traditional', which is a problem," said Deloitte Digital's Doug Palmer, co-author of the report and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "This has been quite the norm for a company's structure, however, we are seeing that companies are increasingly breaking down these silos and transforming culture and talent by assessing and redesigning processes, workflows and workforce."

Additional analysis of this year's study uncovered the following principles for how companies can adapt and change to compete effectively in a digital environment:

Walk the walk - 34 percent of respondents from early stage companies say that their companies spend more time talking about digital business than acting on it. Digital maturity goes beyond the technology and is more about how to sync talent, culture and organizational structures with digital environments. Executives should reconfigure aspects of their organizations and operations to drive digital success.

- 34 percent of respondents from early stage companies say that their companies spend more time talking about digital business than acting on it. Digital maturity goes beyond the technology and is more about how to sync talent, culture and organizational structures with digital environments. Executives should reconfigure aspects of their organizations and operations to drive digital success. Growth vs. scaling - Reaching digital maturity is an ongoing process that requires a flexible mindset and an organizational structure that supports the company's ability to react to digital trends. Companies are struggling to scale successful experiments and bring them to the core of their business, but can do so with a culture of transformation, which is the cornerstone of increasing the pace of experimentation.

- Reaching digital maturity is an ongoing process that requires a flexible mindset and an organizational structure that supports the company's ability to react to digital trends. Companies are struggling to scale successful experiments and bring them to the core of their business, but can do so with a culture of transformation, which is the cornerstone of increasing the pace of experimentation. Figure out the funding model - Options range from capital funds to savings from operational improvements. Adequate funding provides the necessary resources to begin driving small experiments into enterprise-wide change.

"These discoveries tell us that digitally maturing organizations understand that they have to take a short and long view," said Gerald (Jerry) Kane, guest editor at MIT SMR and professor of information systems at the Carroll School of Management, Boston College and co-author of the report. "Businesses must craft strategies that allow for execution within the next 12-18 months while also keeping an eye on the horizon since the end points of digital change will never completely arrive."

"To create these innovations, companies should foster cultures that embrace risk and create environments where employees want to learn and stay," said David Kiron, executive editor at MIT SMR. "Equally important, operations need to become more cross functional to fully support customers' digital experiences."

The MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte Digital business study is based on findings from the sixth annual global survey of more than 3,500 business executives, managers, and analysts from organizations around the world. The survey, conducted in the fall of 2016, captured insights from individuals in 117 countries and 29 industries, from organizations of various sizes. Digital maturity was measured by asking respondents to "imagine an ideal organization transformed by digital technologies and capabilities that improve processes, engage talent across the organization, and drive new value-generating business models." Respondents then rated their company against that ideal on a scale of 1 to 10. Three maturity groups were observed: "early" (1-3), "developing" (4-6), and "maturing" (7-10).

Visit MIT SMR to download and read the full report. To view and manipulate the interactive charts associated with the report, please visit the chart site.

