

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Revere, that markets refreshing plant based pre-workout and post-workout formula, raised $2 million in seed funding. The direct-to-consumer health start-up aims to help people achieve their fitness goals. Revere products were launched on Wednesday.



The new product company founded by Mathew Scott, and Alex Blogget, is funded by Lerer Hippeau Ventures, in participation with Sterling VC and Brand Foundry Ventures.



Revere products are vegan, gluten-free, and contains no dairy or soy. It uses no genetically modified organisms, no fillers, no artificial sweeteners and no chemicals.



The startup claims that its products consumed before workout would provide energy for endurance and alertness. Its products include energy, cardio, and strength. Post workout cardio are to replenish body to get stronger, faster and leaner, while post workout strength product decreases soreness and helps recover faster.



Revere ingredients are natural sweet potato, beetroot, pomegranate, green tea, pea, rice and tart cherry, added with Vitamin B6 and B 12 or electrolytes. According to Revere each ingredient offers a specific benefit, such as pea and rice protein to support muscle rebuilding and strength, sweet potatoes to fuel brain and muscles, and tart cherry to defend against muscle damage and minimize soreness.



In order to reduce bloating and gut health, it uses bacillus coagulans. The product now comes in powder form that should be mixed with water to consume.



Revere products are individually portioned ready-to-mix packets. One have to signup its site to receive personally tailored monthly kits.



