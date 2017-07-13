New CEO appointed to Duni AB

MALMÖ, Sweden, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Johan Sundelin is appointed as new President and CEO of Duni AB.

Johan Sundelin, who is currently Head of Division and MD for Santa Maria within Paulig Group, will assume this role latest January 2018. Johan has extensive and substantial experience from fast moving consumer goods, and has previously held leading positions at Orkla and Unilever.

"Johan's experience and capacity to create growth and improved profitability suits Duni's future needs. We look forward to developing Duni with Johan at the helm," says Magnus Yngen, Chairman of the Duni Board.

Johan is replacing Thomas Gustafsson, who after five successful years at Duni is taking on a new role within Mellby Gård, where he will be engaged in a number of companies within its portfolio. Thomas will retain his position as President and CEO of Duni until Johan takes on the role ensuring a successful handover.

"We want to thank Thomas for his excellent contributions at Duni and wish him luck with his new challenges at Mellby Gård," says Magnus Yngen.

The Board of Directors, Duni AB



For further information, please contact:

Magnus Yngen, Chairman of the Board Duni AB

Mobile +46-706-210090



Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand name is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,300 employees in 23 countries, headquarter in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, Thailand and New Zealand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE0000616716.

This information is information that Duni AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.30 CET on 13 July 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/new-ceo-appointed-to-duni-ab,c2307270

The following files are available for download: