Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market Strategic Business Report 2017 - P&G Dominates in the US, While Huggies Reigns Supreme in Developing Markets

The "Baby Disposable Diapers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Baby Disposable Diapers in US$.
The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Kao Corporation (Japan)
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
- Ontex International N.V. (Belgium)
- The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (Sweden)
- Unicharm Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Expanding Infant Population in Developing Regions Stimulates Diaper Sales
- Demographic Factors Affect Market Growth
- New Births: An Opportunity to Tap
- Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
- Drifting Demographics: A Threat to Baby Diapers Market?
- Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Diapers
- Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Procter & Gamble and Kimberly Clark: The Two Global Diaper Giants
- Pampers and Huggies Dominate the Global Diapers Market
- P&G Dominates in the US, While Huggies Reigns Supreme in Developing Markets
- Private Label Diapers Gain Popularity
- Aggressive Strategies: The Norm in Present-Day Competitive Landscape
- Raw Material Suppliers under Pressure
- Manufacturers Focus on Emerging Markets
3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & ISSUES
- Diaper Penetration: Differences Evident between Developed & Developing Worlds
- Baby Diaper Manufacturers Invest in Product Improvements
- Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets
- Increasing Usage of SAP in Diapers
- SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint
- Shift towards Fluff-Less Diapers
- Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers
- Subscription Service Gains Momentum
- Limited Edition Products and Designer Diapers: Yet to meet Success
- Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in Developed Markets
- Manufacturers Look to Lure Customers with Improved Products
- Research Focused on Eliminating Bad Odor of Used Diapers
- High-tech Disposable Diapers to Track Baby's Health
- Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner
- Technology Advances Propels Baby Diapers Market
- Breathable Diapers: Rising Use of Permeable Laminated Backsheet
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Disposable Diapers
- Types of Disposable Diapers
- Ultra-Absorbent
- Superabsorbent
- Regular Diapers
- Gender-Specific Diapers
- Biodegradable Diapers
- Packaging
- Evolution of Diapers
- Diapers
- SAP Content in Select Products
- At a Glance
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Japanese diaper maker Unicharm opens third plant in Saudi Arabia
- Oji Holdings Expands Baby Diaper Sales to Vietnam and Cambodian Markets
- SCA invests in baby diaper operations in Europe
- SCA closes baby diaper business in Mexico
- Oji Competes in Myanmar Diaper Market
- The Abraaj Group acquires stake in Cepro
- Daio Paper and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) Forms two joint ventures with EITI and EIMI
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- Huggies Launches a New Diaper Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers
- Unicharm Corp.'s launches new product, "Natural Moony"
- Pampers Partners with Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU)
- Pampers Launches Training Pants
- Evonik Develops Innovative Absorbent Core Technology for Ultrathin Diapers.
- Bemax Launches Mother's Hugs
- Pampers Launches New and Improved Pampers Cruisers diapers
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
