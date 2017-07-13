Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market Strategic Business Report 2017 - P&G Dominates in the US, While Huggies Reigns Supreme in Developing Markets

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Baby Disposable Diapers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Baby Disposable Diapers in US$.

The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as

Kao Corporation ( Japan )

) Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( USA )

) Ontex International N.V. ( Belgium )

) The Procter & Gamble Company ( USA )

) Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) ( Sweden )

) Unicharm Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Expanding Infant Population in Developing Regions Stimulates Diaper Sales

Demographic Factors Affect Market Growth

New Births: An Opportunity to Tap

Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Drifting Demographics: A Threat to Baby Diapers Market?

Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Diapers

Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore

2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Procter & Gamble and Kimberly Clark : The Two Global Diaper Giants

: The Two Global Diaper Giants Pampers and Huggies Dominate the Global Diapers Market

P&G Dominates in the US, While Huggies Reigns Supreme in Developing Markets

Private Label Diapers Gain Popularity

Aggressive Strategies: The Norm in Present-Day Competitive Landscape

Raw Material Suppliers under Pressure

Manufacturers Focus on Emerging Markets

3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & ISSUES



Diaper Penetration: Differences Evident between Developed & Developing Worlds

Baby Diaper Manufacturers Invest in Product Improvements

Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

Increasing Usage of SAP in Diapers

SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint

Shift towards Fluff-Less Diapers

Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers

Subscription Service Gains Momentum

Limited Edition Products and Designer Diapers: Yet to meet Success

Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in Developed Markets

Manufacturers Look to Lure Customers with Improved Products

Research Focused on Eliminating Bad Odor of Used Diapers

High-tech Disposable Diapers to Track Baby's Health

Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner

Technology Advances Propels Baby Diapers Market

Breathable Diapers: Rising Use of Permeable Laminated Backsheet

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Disposable Diapers

Types of Disposable Diapers

Ultra-Absorbent

Superabsorbent

Regular Diapers

Gender-Specific Diapers

Biodegradable Diapers

Packaging

Evolution of Diapers

Diapers

SAP Content in Select Products

At a Glance

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Japanese diaper maker Unicharm opens third plant in Saudi Arabia

Oji Holdings Expands Baby Diaper Sales to Vietnam and Cambodian Markets

and Cambodian Markets SCA invests in baby diaper operations in Europe

SCA closes baby diaper business in Mexico

Oji Competes in Myanmar Diaper Market

Diaper Market The Abraaj Group acquires stake in Cepro

Daio Paper and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) Forms two joint ventures with EITI and EIMI

6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Huggies Launches a New Diaper Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers

Unicharm Corp.'s launches new product, "Natural Moony"

Pampers Partners with Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU)

Pampers Launches Training Pants

Evonik Develops Innovative Absorbent Core Technology for Ultrathin Diapers.

Bemax Launches Mother's Hugs

Pampers Launches New and Improved Pampers Cruisers diapers

7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2zn7xw/baby_disposable

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716