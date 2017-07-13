sprite-preloader
Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market Strategic Business Report 2017 - P&G Dominates in the US, While Huggies Reigns Supreme in Developing Markets

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Baby Disposable Diapers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Baby Disposable Diapers in US$.

The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as


  • Kao Corporation (Japan)
  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
  • Ontex International N.V. (Belgium)
  • The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
  • Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (Sweden)
  • Unicharm Corporation (Japan)

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Expanding Infant Population in Developing Regions Stimulates Diaper Sales
  • Demographic Factors Affect Market Growth
  • New Births: An Opportunity to Tap
  • Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
  • Drifting Demographics: A Threat to Baby Diapers Market?
  • Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Diapers
  • Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore

2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Procter & Gamble and Kimberly Clark: The Two Global Diaper Giants
  • Pampers and Huggies Dominate the Global Diapers Market
  • P&G Dominates in the US, While Huggies Reigns Supreme in Developing Markets
  • Private Label Diapers Gain Popularity
  • Aggressive Strategies: The Norm in Present-Day Competitive Landscape
  • Raw Material Suppliers under Pressure
  • Manufacturers Focus on Emerging Markets

3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & ISSUES

  • Diaper Penetration: Differences Evident between Developed & Developing Worlds
  • Baby Diaper Manufacturers Invest in Product Improvements
  • Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets
  • Increasing Usage of SAP in Diapers
  • SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint
  • Shift towards Fluff-Less Diapers
  • Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers
  • Subscription Service Gains Momentum
  • Limited Edition Products and Designer Diapers: Yet to meet Success
  • Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in Developed Markets
  • Manufacturers Look to Lure Customers with Improved Products
  • Research Focused on Eliminating Bad Odor of Used Diapers
  • High-tech Disposable Diapers to Track Baby's Health
  • Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner
  • Technology Advances Propels Baby Diapers Market
  • Breathable Diapers: Rising Use of Permeable Laminated Backsheet

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Disposable Diapers
  • Types of Disposable Diapers
  • Ultra-Absorbent
  • Superabsorbent
  • Regular Diapers
  • Gender-Specific Diapers
  • Biodegradable Diapers
  • Packaging
  • Evolution of Diapers
  • Diapers
  • SAP Content in Select Products
  • At a Glance

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Japanese diaper maker Unicharm opens third plant in Saudi Arabia
  • Oji Holdings Expands Baby Diaper Sales to Vietnam and Cambodian Markets
  • SCA invests in baby diaper operations in Europe
  • SCA closes baby diaper business in Mexico
  • Oji Competes in Myanmar Diaper Market
  • The Abraaj Group acquires stake in Cepro
  • Daio Paper and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) Forms two joint ventures with EITI and EIMI

6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

  • Huggies Launches a New Diaper Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers
  • Unicharm Corp.'s launches new product, "Natural Moony"
  • Pampers Partners with Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU)
  • Pampers Launches Training Pants
  • Evonik Develops Innovative Absorbent Core Technology for Ultrathin Diapers.
  • Bemax Launches Mother's Hugs
  • Pampers Launches New and Improved Pampers Cruisers diapers

7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2zn7xw/baby_disposable

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


