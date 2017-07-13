SANDUSKY, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC: PAOG) a physicians practice management company focused on the proper use of cannabis for treatment of chronic and terminal patients, is pleased to announce that FINRA has approved its name and ticker change. The Company, formerly known as New Wave Holdings, will be updating all branding on social media and otherwise to reflect the PAO Group and its Alternative Medicine Centers of America Brands.

As well, the Company has finalized its previously announced Agreement with the Physicians Group to staff Toledo, Dayton and Parma/Cleveland locations and is in discussions for an LOI to contract the same group for two additional Corporate locations in Florida.

CEO Robert Weber has also confirmed that, "We have launched construction on the Company's Toledo location with Dayton starting soon after. As well, the Cleveland/Parma location will be opening and accepting appointments the week of July 17th."

"We are thrilled with our progress to date. We now have corporate locations in Ohio and Florida, and working towards building a nationwide brand, and have secured strategic partnerships that we are confident will expedite additional growth in Q3 and beyond. We will be releasing our Q2 financials by end of next week and I am confident that shareholders will be extremely pleased with results. The potential from here is incredible and we have much to announce in the coming weeks accordingly."

Visit our website at: www.PAO.Group Contact us: info@pao.group or 1-888-PAO-Group "Like" and "Share" PAO Group on Facebook /paogroupinc and follow us on Twitter @paogroup

Alternative Medicine Centers of America provides health education, lifestyle coaching, and naturopathic medicine essential to an individual's successful achievement of personal wellness. Our success comes from providing patients with safe and confidential access to quality alternative healthcare, while providing them with the most professional support systems available. Alternative Medicine Centers of America provides the community and patient with the most current, innovative and dynamic wellness information and services possible. Alternative Medicine Centers of America brings to light personal wellness potential for patients and facilitates their journey to harmonious fitness.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release

PAO Group, Inc.

info@pao.group

1-888-PAO-Group



