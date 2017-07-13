KBC Groep: KBC Group: Publication of a transparency notification received by KBC Group NV

Press release
Brussels, 13 July 2017, 18 h
Publication of a transparency notification received by KBC Group NV
(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)
Summary of the notification
KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification dated 6 July 2017, which states that BlackRock Inc., as a result of a net purchase of shares, now has crossed the reporting threshold of 5%.
Content of the notification
The notification contains following information:
- Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Notification by: BlackRock Inc.
- Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex 1
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: 4 July 2017
- Threshold that is crossed: 5%
(KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)
- Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 418 372 082
- Notified details: see annex 1
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
"BlackRock inc is the ultimate controller, but the legal entities detailed in annex 1 are the discretionary Investment Managers who holds the shares and exercise the voting rights."
- The relevant notification is available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.
