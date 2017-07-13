LAURENT-PERRIER: Laurent-Perrier plans for the future, changes announced to Supervisory Board.

Tours-sur-Marne, July 13, 2017

Laurent-Perrier plans for the future,

changes announced to Supervisory Board.

The meeting of the Laurent-Perrier Supervisory Board held on 11 July 2017, chaired by Mr Maurice de Kervénoaël, duly noted the resignation for personal reasons of Mr Bernard de La Giraudière from his position as member of the Supervisory Board.

Bernard de La Giraudière joined Laurent-Perrier in 1967 to assist Bernard de Nonancourt in the brand's development and international distribution. He has held many positions and in 1983 was appointed a Director of Laurent-Perrier.

The members of the Supervisory Board expressed their thanks and gratitude for the quality of his unbroken contribution to the development of Laurent-Perrier over the years, especially in international markets, and in the United Kingdom market in particular, where he will continue as Chairman of the UK subsidiary.

Furthermore, the Laurent-Perrier General Shareholders Meeting held on 12 July 2017, appointed Ms Jocelyne Vassoille as a member of the Supervisory Board. The appointment will strengthen the Board, bringing experience in human resources, in particular within the international luxury industry, along with her expertise in corporate organisation and strategy.

Jocelyne Vassoille, 51, trained as a Civil Aviation engineer and started out as an airline pilot.

In 1991, she joined a Human Resources consultancy as Managing Director. Having completed a PhD in European Human Resources at IGS, Jocelyne Vassoille joined the Danone Group in 1996, where she became Southern Europe Director of Human Resources, Talent Management in the Fresh Dairy Products Division, and Group Sales and Marketing functions.

In 2008, she moved to LVMH as Head of Human Resources in charge of Group Sourcing and the Selective Distribution, and Cosmetics and Fragrances Divisions, subsequently being appointed Director of Global Human Resources at Christian Dior.

In late 2013, on the strength of this extensive experience in human resources management, Jocelyne Vassoille joined Vivarte (Minelli, André, San Marina, Caroll, Naf-Naf, Chevignon, etc.) as Group Head of Human Resources and a member of the Executive Committee.

Since 2016, Jocelyne Vassoille has held the position of Director of Human Resources of L'Oréal's Research & Innovation Division.

The Supervisory Board now comprises ten members (Maurice de Kervénoaël, Chairman, Patrick Thomas, Vice-Chairman, Marie Cheval, Claude de Nonancourt, Yann Duchesne, Éric Meneux, Jean-Louis Pereyre, Bernard Rascle, Wendy Siu and Jocelyne Vassoille), who will provide Laurent-Perrier with a range of complementary skills to steer the Group's future development.

Following the General Shareholders Meeting, the Supervisory Board met to renew the terms of office of Management Board members.

At that meeting, Michel Fauconnet, Group Head of Supplies and Production and Cellar Master, asked to be allowed to devote his time fully to the handover and completion of ongoing operational projects in the Laurent-Perrier Group in order to prepare for his phased succession, to accompany the teams and to assist the Group as long as is necessary.

Michel Fauconnet will continue to provide the Group and the Management Board (henceforth composed of Stéphane Dalyac, Chairman, and Alexandra Pereyre and Stéphanie Meneux Chief Executive Officers and majority shareholders) with the benefit of his advice, experience and skills.

The Management Board confirmed that it intended to maintain its chosen strategic course of long-term value creation, in particular to consolidate its sales growth drivers and to continue investing in its flagship Laurent-Perrier brand while henceforth benefiting from its enlarged, optimised production capacity.

