

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The producers of James Bond movies are to make a female-driven spy thriller starring Blake Lively in the lead role.



Reed Morano will direct 'The Rhythm Section', based on a novel by Britain's Mark Burnell.



The movie marks the feature film directing debut for Morano, who directed the hit TV series The Handmaid's Tale.



Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, who have co-produced the last eight Bond films, announced that production on the film will begin this fall with IM Global's financing.



Shooting of the film is likely to be in the U.S., the U.K., Ireland, Spain, and Switzerland.



The Bond producers said it is exciting for them to be working with the immensely talented team of director Reed Morano and actress 'who have a strong vision for this very compelling story driven by a female protagonist.'



Lively will play the role of the heroine, Stephanie Patrick, who is on a path to self-destruction after the death of her family in an airplane crash. After discovering that the crash wasn't an accident, her anger awakens a new sense of purpose as she becomes an assassin to track down those responsible.



Lively, who is known for her role in 'the Gossip Girl', and playing the ageless heroine in 'The Age of Adeline', most recently starred in 'The Shallows.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX