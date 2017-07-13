

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Thursday's session with mixed results, following the strong performance of the previous session. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments about gradual policy tightening yesterday soothed fears of the central bank moving too fast. Investors remained focused on Yellen's continued testimony before the Senate Banking Committee today.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.36 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.35 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.21 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.12 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.25 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.05 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.13 percent.



In Frankfurt, Daimler dropped 0.64 percent after reports that it sold over 1 million cars with excessive emissions in the European and U.S. market.



Osram Licht gained 0.38 percent. The company has confirmed media reports that it has held negotiations with Continental AG regarding the formation of a joint venture for intelligent lighting solutions in the automotive segment. Continental advanced percent.



Gerresheimer declined 1.06 percent. The drug delivery devices maker reported that its net income from continuing operations for the second quarter declined to 25.1 million euros from 28.9 million euros a year earlier.



In Paris, Areva rose 0.23 percent after the French state completed its 2 billion-euro (2 billion pounds) capital increase in the nuclear engineering and construction firm.



Speed-train maker Alstom jumped 2.71 percent after reporting a 6 percent rise in first-quarter sales.



In London, AstraZeneca sank 3.45 percent on reports that its chief executive is leaving.



Germany's consumer price inflation increased as initially estimated in June, latest figures from Destatis showed Thursday. The consumer price index rose at a slightly faster pace of 1.6 percent year-over-year in June, following a 1.5 percent climb in May. That was in line with the flash data published on June 26.



France's inflation slowed as estimated in June, final results from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday. Consumer prices advanced 0.7 percent on a yearly basis, following a 0.8 percent rise in May.



The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom dropped precipitously in June, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday with an index score of +7. That was well shy of forecasts for a +15 and down sharply from +17 in May.



China's exports grew more than expected in June on robust global demand, official data showed Thursday.



In dollar terms, exports increased 11.3 percent year-on-year in June, the General Administration of Customs said. Shipments were expected to gain 9 percent.



Likewise, imports logged an annual growth of 17.2 percent versus the expected growth of 14 percent.



Consequently, the trade surplus totaled $42.8 billion in June. The surplus was forecast to rise to $42.6 billion from $40.8 billion in May.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decrease in the week ended July 8th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 247,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 250,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 245,000 from the 248,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest increase in U.S. producer prices in the month of June. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in June after coming in flat in May. Economists had expected prices to remain unchanged.



