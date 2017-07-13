TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- PreveCeutical Medical Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Carrara Exploration Corp. has been approved for listing.

The company also announced a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a three (3) old to one (1) new basis. Any fraction of a share will be rounded up to the nearest whole number.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is a biomedical company that coined the platform for preventive health sciences. PreveCeutical's innovative research and development department advances organic and nature identical products for both prevention and curative therapies.

_______________

PreveCeutical Medical Inc., l'emetteur resultant d'un changement fondamental de Carrara Exploration Corp. a ete approuve pour inscription.

La societe a annonce une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires emises et en circulation sur 3 vieux pour 1 nouvelle base. Toute fraction d'une action sera arrondie au nombre entier le plus proche.

Les documents de divulgation et d'inscription seront disponibles a thecse.com

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. est une societe bio-medicale qui a invente la plate-forme pour les sciences de la sante preventives. Le departement innovant de recherche et de developpement de PreveCeutical developpe des produits identiques a des produits organiques et naturels a la fois pour la prevention et les therapies curatives.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer/Emetteur: PreveCeutical Medical Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): PREV ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities issued and outstanding/ 48 996 275 Titres emis et en circulation: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ 9 120 867 Titres reserves pour emission: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSE Sector/Categorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 74141E 10 4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CA74141E 10 4 3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boardlot/Quotite: 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Currency/Monnaie de negociation: CDN$/$CDN ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Date/Date de negociation: July 14, 2017/Le 14 juillet 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidation: three (3) old to one (1) new/ 3 vieux pour 1 nouvelle ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fiscal Year end /Cloture de l'exercice December 31/Le 31 decembre financier: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

