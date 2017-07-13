The only global meeting focused solely on lung cancer will convene thousands in Japan



DENVER, 2017-07-13 18:14 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) announced today that the IASLC 18th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) will take place on October 15-18, 2017, in Yokohama, Japan. The WCLC is the world's largest meeting dedicated solely to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies-gathering over 6,000 delegates from more than 100 countries to discuss the latest scientific advances in the field.



"Year after year, the WCLC is a must-attend event in the lung cancer community due to the quality of research presented and the singular focus on these particular malignancies," said Fred Hirsch, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine and Pathology at the University of Colorado Cancer Center and School of Medicine and CEO of the IASLC. "This is the premier lung cancer meeting of the year, and beyond disseminating new scientific achievements, the meeting also fosters global collaboration and networking. We look forward to gathering the brightest minds and to bringing the latest developments to the many patients who need it."



The WCLC features a variety of programming that will explore deep insights across disciplines and specialties, including sessions on clinical trial results, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, prevention/screening, nursing and advocacy. The educational sessions and abstract presentations will highlight the latest advancements in treatment and breakthroughs in research.



Conference attendees include surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, pulmonologists, radiologists, pathologists, epidemiologists, basic research scientists, nurses, allied health professionals and industry representatives. The WCLC also welcomes lung cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and advocates, ensuring that all stakeholders have a voice.



For more information, please visit: http://wclc2017.iaslc.org/



About the WCLC: The World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) is the world's largest meeting dedicated to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies, attracting over 6,000 researchers, physicians and specialists from more than 100 countries. The goal is to disseminate the latest scientific achievements; increase awareness, collaboration and understanding of lung cancer; and to help participants implement the latest developments across the globe. Organized under the theme of "Synergy to Conquer Lung Cancer," the conference will cover a wide range of disciplines and unveil several research studies and clinical trial results. For more information, visit http://wclc2017.iaslc.org/.



About the IASLC: The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global organization dedicated to the study of lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. Founded in 1974, the association's membership includes more than 6,500 lung cancer specialists across all disciplines in over 100 countries, forming a global network working together to conquer lung and thoracic cancers worldwide. The association also publishes the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, the primary educational and informational publication for topics relevant to the prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment of all thoracic malignancies. Visit www.iaslc.org for more information.



Contact: Hillary Wasserman hwasserman@groupgordon.com +1 212.784.5726