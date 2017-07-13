Industry Standard Research: Low Cost Continues to Gain Importance Among Both Development and Commercial Small Molecule Outsourcers

Informing the Pharmaceutical Drug Development, Manufacturing and Commercialization Industry

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / Industry Standard Research's (ISR's) Development vs Commercial Outsourced Manufacturing Practices: Small Molecule report offers insight into how the industry, using different outsourcing scenarios, prioritizes CMO selection attributes. Whether selecting a CMO for the first time or for the 50th time, this information is particularly valuable for drug innovators who are entering into a different outsourcing scenario, needing to increase the number of suppliers they are using, or wanting to change contract manufacturers or their outsourcing approach for any reason.

"Low cost ranked first among a series of CMO attributes gaining importance for outsourcers of small molecule commercial API, development-stage small molecule drug product and commercial-scale small molecule drug product," explained Kate Hammeke, Vice President, market research at ISR, "and Low cost captured second position among outsourcers of development-stage small molecule API. This is quite different from the results ISR saw among outsourcers of biologic API and drug product, where only development-stage biologic API outsourcers indicated that price is one of the top three attributes becoming more important when selecting a contract manufacturer."

The report highlights key differences in outsourcing preferences and behaviors among respondents who fall into four different categories of outsourcers of small molecule manufacturing: development-stage API, commercial-scale API, development-stage drug product, and commercial-scale drug product. Drug innovators will gain insight into these four different outsourcing scenarios, enabling them to make more educated purchases of CMO services based on their unique needs and to gain outsourcing advantages by following the advice and experiences of their industry peers. Contract manufacturers will gain a better understanding of customers' requirements and how they change as a compound moves through the development to commercialization process.

Key statistics from the report, broken out and analyzed by the aforementioned outsourcing scenarios, include: outsourcing drivers, use of preferred providers, outsourcing models, CMO familiarity and use, perceived leadership, proposal volume, and CMO preference. In addition, ISR analyzes which attributes are influencing CMO selection and which CMO attributes are gaining in importance.

