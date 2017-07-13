Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal aluminum composite panels marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713005901/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global aluminum composite panels market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global aluminum composite panels market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the coating base type (PVDF and PE), application (building and construction), and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

"The global aluminum composite panels market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period. The increasing number of residential and commercial buildings and the growing infrastructure projects, globally, are expected to increase the sales of aluminum composites during the forecast periodsays Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research.

Competitive vendor landscape

Aluminum composite panel vendors with better technical and financial resources have the ability to develop innovative products that render competitors' products nonviable even before they are launched, or before they can recover the R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors who invest in developing new technologies and stay up-to-date with emerging technologies that could impact the product line will thrive in the market space.

The costs incurred by the vendors to manufacture aluminum composite panels are influenced by factors such as selection of the project site, size, and type of buildings considered, application of the composite panel, proposed features and facilities, and sophistication of equipment and technologies. Therefore, it becomes important from a vendor's standpoint to innovate aluminum composite panels in such a way that the innovation suits the requirements of end-users.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five vendors in the global aluminum composite panels market

3A Composites

3A Composites manufactures lightweight products for the transportation, architecture, industrial, visual communication, and wind energy markets. Some of the products offered by the company include aluminum composite sheets for interior and exterior applications, shop fittings, interior design, furniture, exhibition stands and displays, signage, and lightweight foam boards.

Alcoa

Alcoa engages in the development, manufacture, and sales of products and solutions that find their application in markets, including aerospace, commercial transportation, oil and gas, and aerospace. The company focuses on the manufacture of aluminum plates and sheets for commercial, aerospace, automotive, brazing, transportation, industrial, and other related markets

Alubond U.S.A

Alubond U.S.A manufactures aluminum composite panels. The company offers products such as Alubond Fire rated, Alubond Nano Premium, and Alubond Green. Alubond is the brand name of the new technology, Aluminum composite building Panel, from American Building Technologies.

Guangzhou Xinghe ACP

Guangzhou Xinghe ACP is one of the leading aluminum composite panel brands. It offers aluminum wall claddings for the home improvement and building materials industries. It offers several types of aluminum claddings such as nano coated, fire resistant, marble faced, granite colored, mirror faced, PVDF coated, and PE-coated composite panels.

Jyi Shyang Industrial

Jyi Shyang Industrial offers aluminum composite panels under the brand name, ALUCOMAT. ALUCOMAT is an aluminum composite material or panel, which delivers a range of multi-metallic composite solutions for interior decoration, modern exterior cladding, advertising signage, and transportation projects worldwide.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Silver Nanoparticles Market 2017-2021

Global Graphene Market 2017-2021

Global Construction Composites Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713005901/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com