Announcement Of The Invest In Mali Forum 2017

An international event for investment and promotion in Mali

BAMAKO - 7 & 8 DECEMBER 2017

The Invest in Mali Forum 2017, a major international event to promote Mali as a strategic location for business and investments in sub-Saharan Africa organised by the Mali Investment Promotion Agency (API-MALI) and supported by the World Bank will take place on December 7th and 8th 2017 in Bamako, Mali.

A FORUM TO "CHANGE THE NARRATIVE ON MALI"

"Bet on Mali!" as claimed Moussa Ismaïla Touré, General Manager of Mali Investment Promotion Agency, sets the stage for this event with a clear call to action to "make our country an attractive option for regional and international investors."

TWO DAYS OF PANELS, CONFERENCES AND BUSINESS MEETINGS

The Invest in Mali Forum 2017 will include high-level conferences and panels, tailored B2B meetings, site visits, discussions with major international players, exhibitors and a Village of Mali's Regions. Aiming to showcase the country, as an economic hub in West Africa.

INVESTING IN HIGH-POTENTIAL SECTORS

This forum will give investors an overview of Mali's economic development strategy, investment incentives and measures to encourage stakeholders to commit to new projects in the targeted four key sectors: agriculture, livestock farming, infrastructure and energy.

LEADING PARTNERS WHO ARE COMMITTED TO MALI

With the support of leading partners such as the World Bank with its Investment Climate 3 and PACAM programmes, USAID, the Feed the Future initiative, the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Dutch Cooperation, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mali (CCIM) and the National Council of the Patronage of Mali (CNPM) among others, this event will gather powerful players with a determined goal: Bet on Mali as it looks to the future and where anything is possible.

Stay up-to-date on the latest from the Invest in Mali Forum 2017: http://www.foruminvestmali.com

ABOUT THE MALI INVESTMENT PROMOTION AGENCY - API-MALI

The Mali Investment Promotion Agency (API-MALI) is a public administration organisation created in 2005 under the Ministry of Investment. API-MALI serves as a single point of contact for all business creation procedures, investor assistance and the issuance of authorisations and certifications for investments in Mali.