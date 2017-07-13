Global DDoS Mitigation Market Analysis 2017-2021 - DDoS Risk Management Becomes Top Priority

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The DDoS attack remains the scourge of online businesses. A DDoS attack publicly embarrasses its victims and drives away customers. Enterprises of all sizes are aware of DDoS risk and are investigating solutions to the DDoS challenge. As a result, the DDoS market is growing rapidly. However, DDoS threats continue to evolve in sophistication and magnitude, challenging existing solutions. As the world prepares for the digital transformation age, DDoS is one cyber threat that must be addressed.



Key Questions This Will Answer:



- What are the key requirements for a DDoS mitigation solution?

- What factors are driving the growth of the DDoS mitigation market?

- What is the size of the market now and what market segments are growing?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints - Total Market



4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Market



- Forecast Assumptions

- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

- Historical Revenue Comparison

- Pricing Trends and Forecast

- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

- Percent Revenue Forecast by Customer

- Service Provider Revenue Forecast

- Enterprise Revenue Forecast

- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

- Distribution Channel Discussion



5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Market



- Market Share

- Competitive Environment

- Competitive Factors and Assessment



6. DDoS Mitigation Product Segment Breakdown



- DDoS Mitigation Product Segment Breakdown

- Product Segment Breakdown

- Product Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

- Product Segment - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

- DDoS Mitigation Product Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

- DDoS Mitigation Product Segment - Pricing Trends and Forecast

- Product Segment - Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

- Product Segment - Market Share

- Product Segment - Competitive Environment



7. DDoS Mitigation Services Segment Breakdown



- DDoS Mitigation Services Segment Breakdown

- DDoS Mitigation Services Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

- DDoS Mitigation Services Segment - Revenue Forecast

- DDoS Mitigation Services Segment - Pricing Trends and Forecast

- Services Segment - Market Share

- Services Segment - Competitive Environment



8. The Last Word



9. Vendor Profiles



- Akamai

- Allot Communications

- Arbor Networks

- Cloudflare

- Corero Network Security

- F5 Networks

- Fortinet

- Imperva

- Level 3

- Link11

- Nexusguard

- Radware

- Verisign

- Verizon Enterprise Solutions



10. Appendix



