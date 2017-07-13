Counter-IED Market Worth 2.03 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Counter-IED Market by End User (Military, Homeland Security), Deployment (Vehicle mounted, Ship mounted, Airborne mounted, Handheld), Capability (Detection (ADS, MIDS), and Countermeasure (Jammer, Neutralization)) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the counter-IED market is projected to grow from USD 1.78 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.03 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.64% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 97 Market Data Tables and 74 Figures spread through 151 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Counter-IED Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mine-ied-detection-system-market-78121179.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



The growth of the counter-IED market can be attributed to the changing nature of modern warfare, increasing incidences of terror attacks involving improvised explosive device (IED) blasts across the globe, increasing demand for counter-IED equipment and devices from the emerging economies as they have low budgets for carrying out R&D activities for the development of new and advanced counter-IED technologies, and deployment of different types of advanced IED detection and countermeasure equipment.

Based on the end user, the military segment is projected to lead the counter-IED market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

Among end users, the military segment is expected to lead the counter-IED market in 2017. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to increased investments made by various countries, such as Israel and India in the development of new and advanced counter-IED equipment and devices to tackle threats posed by improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

A number of countries in the Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific region are affected by improvised explosive device (IED) blasts. For instance, according to National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) of India, in 2016, India witnessed the largest number of improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in the world. The militaries of different countries are procuring various types of counter-IED equipment and devices such as Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles with IED detection sensors mounted on them to detect and neutralize improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=78121179

The airborne mounted deployment segment of the counter-IED market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment, the counter-IED market has been segmented into vehicle mounted, ship mounted, airborne mounted, handheld, and others. The vehicle mounted deployment segment is expected to lead the counter-IED market in 2017. The airborne mounted deployment segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increased use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for detection of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Moreover, the airborne platforms are modified with the addition of various types of payloads to carry out counter-IED operations by militaries of different countries of the world.

India, Israel, and China are expected to be the lucrative markets for counter-IED equipment and devices.

India, Israel, and China are expected to be the largest counter-IED markets in the coming years. In 2016, India witnessed the largest number of improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in the world. This, in turn, led to the increased procurement of counter-IED equipment for the military as well as homeland security operations in the country. Israel has the presence of several companies such as Elbit Systems Ltd., which develop advanced IED countermeasure and detection equipment.

Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=78121179



Major players in the counter-IED market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Allen-Vanguard (Canada), Raytheon Company (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Northrup Grumman Corporation (US), Chemring Group (US), etc.

Browse Related Reports

Electronic Warfare (EW) Market by Category (ES, SIGINT, ELINT, COMINT, EA, Jamming, Deception, EP), Product (Directed Energy, Jammers, Radar Warning Reciever, DIRCM, Antennas, Decoy), Platform, Technology, Portable, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electronic-warfare-market-1301.html

Active Protection System Market by End User (Defense, Homeland Security), Platform (Land-Based, Naval, Airborne), Kill System Type (Soft Kill System, Hard Kill System, Reactive Armor), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/active-protection-system-market-5804076.html

Subscribe Reports from Aerospace & Defence Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets