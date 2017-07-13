A New World of Microbiome Innovations: Microbiome Technologies Market Report 2017: Energizing Pharma and Life Sciences

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Microbiome Technologies: Energizing Pharma and Life Sciences" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Microbiome science has become a key area of research for biopharmaceutical companies. At present, there are multiple start-ups emerging, which are focusing their resources towards the development of novel therapeutics as well as diagnostic/screening technologies and services. In an era of personalized medicine, the current trajectory of growth witness across the microbiome industry parallels, the growth that took place across genomics.

Some of the milestones that have occurred in the microbiome field are the application of next generation screening towards identifying and assessing microbial levels within the human gut. Using these microbial biomarkers, scientists are pushing the boundaries by identifying novel drug targets as well as probiotic or prebiotic products that could aid in balancing the microbial ecosystem within the human body.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



Interest Across The Microbiome Rapidly Rising

The Past, Present & Future of Human Microbiomics

Microbiome Product Diversity And Segmentation

2. Technology Snapshot



Technology Overview: Therapeutics

Technology Overview: Over-the-counter

Technology Overview: Diagnostic Products & Services

3. Impact of Microbiome Innovations



More than 50% of all Microbiome Research is Focused Towards the GI

Multiple Diseases Have Unmet Therapeutics Needs

Clostridium difficile Threat Increasing due to Increasing Antibiotic use

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Another Large Unmet Area of Urgent Need

Skin Disorders Have Found A New Age Therapeutic Solution

Lifestyle Disorders Could Also Be Controlled Through the Microbiome

Immune-Microbiome A New Avenue In Cancer Research

OTC Microbiome Products Have Numerous Consumer Target Segments

OTC Microbiome Products Promote A Balanced Micro-ecosystem

Documented Usage of Probiotics Across Human Health is Diverse

4. Advances in Microbiome Innovations



Largest Contribution Towards the Microbiome Product Landscape Comes from Probiotic Drugs

Microbiome Therapeutics are Developed to with a Strategic Technical Design Based Approach

OTC Microbiome Products - Key Segments

OTC Microbiome Products - Some Probiotics/Prebiotic Stakeholders

Current Microbiome Company Ecosystem Segmented by Technology Focus

Microbiome Stakeholders Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships Snapshot

5. Company Innovation Profiles



Approach

Seres Health (Seres Therapeutics)

AvidBiotics

Rebiotix

Ritter Pharmaceutical

Vedanta Biosciences

C3 Jian

6. Opportunity Evaluation & Roadmap



Regional Analysis of OTC Health Innovations

Regional Analysis of Diagnostic/Services Innovations

Technology Roadmap

7. Growth Opportunities



Growth Opportunity: Microbiome

Major Growth Opportunities for Microbiome

Strategic Imperatives for Microbiome Technology Stakeholders

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7k6ljf/microbiome





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716