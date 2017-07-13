smartTrade Technologies, a pioneer in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, announces that LiquidityFX has been awarded Best Liquidity Aggregation System of the Year by FX Week.

The award recognises LiquidityFX, smartTrade's end-to-end solution which includes a sophisticated aggregation engine, for its excellence and capacity to meet today's FX requirements. LiquidityFX Aggregation enables buy-side, sell-side, and corporate clients to obtain a single view of external and internal liquidity sources in real time. Clients can gain additional value by adopting other LiquidityFX's modules such as order management, market taking and making connectors, a pricing and distribution system, risk management capabilities, FIX API, and a rich and flexible HTML5 user interface. Finally, in this strong regulatory context, LiquidityFX helps clients achieve better execution transparency and enables them to conduct pre and post-trade analysis thanks to a wide range of detailed reports generated by smartAnalytics, our powerful big data engine.

"We are honoured to receive this award from the renowned FX Week team and their industry experts jury. Our experience and ability to successfully deliver quality eFX platforms within challenging timeframes is the reason why we benefit from an excellent track record. LiquidityFX's versatility has allowed us to increase our footprint within buy-side and sell-side firms as well as corporate institutions." commented David Vincent, Chief Executive Officer of smartTrade Technologies. He added: "We constantly enrich our aggregation system with new functionalities to ensure our offering stays ahead in term of versatility, performance, speed and user-friendliness."

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a pioneer in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 95 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, collocated in all the main market places globally. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net.

Contacts:

smartTrade Technologies

Lise Grant, +44(0)-782-684-7707

lgrant@smart-trade.net