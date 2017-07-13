

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's Nobel Peace Prize Winner Liu Xiaobo, who has been hospitalized after developing late-stage liver cancer while in prison, has died.



After being diagnosed in May, the jail authorities moved the 61-year old human rights fighter to a hospital in the city of Shenyang in northern Liaoning Province, where he has been receiving treatment.



Liu, who organized the release of Charter '08, a proposal for fundamental legal and political reform in China, and published several articles criticizing the government, was arrested in December 2008.



Xiaobo's death was confirmed by the Shenyang legal bureau.



The Nobel Committee said the Chinese government bore a 'heavy responsibility' for his death.



