sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.07.2017 | 18:54
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Notice of Conference Call for Second Quarter 2017 Results

AURORA, Ontario, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA)

We will hold a conference call for interested analysts and shareholders to discuss our results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, on Friday, August 11, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern). The conference call will be chaired by Don Walker, Chief Executive Officer. The number to use for this call from North America is toll-free 1-800-698-5833. International callers should use 1-416-981-9091. Please call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call start time. We will also webcast the conference call at http://www.magna.com. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call will be available on our website Friday prior to the call.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast numbers are as follows:
North America +1-800-558-5253 | International +1-416-626-4100 | Reservation number 21855492 and will be available until Friday, August 18, 2017.

INVESTOR CONTACT: Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations, louis.tonelli@magna.com, +1-905-726-7035; TELECONFERENCE CONTACT: Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations, nancy.hansford@magna.com , +1-905-726-7108


© 2017 PR Newswire