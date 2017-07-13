European Automotive Filters Aftermarket 2016-2023 - Cabin Air Filters Will Offer Maximum Growth Opportunities in the Market

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "European Category Management Report: Automotive Filters Aftermarket - 2016" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This research service covers the replacement filters aftermarket for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in terms of volume (million units) and value ( million) across Europe. It discusses unit shipments, revenue forecasts, manufacturer level prices, distribution channel share, and market share. The base year for analysis is 2016 and the forecast period is up to 2023.

Key Questions this Study will Answer:

- What will be the unit shipment of the total replacement demand for different filter types, including air filters, oil filters, fuel filters, and cabin air filters?- What will be the total replacement demand in revenue () for different filter types, including air filters, oil filters, fuel filters, and cabin air filters?- What is the price at the manufacturer level for the different types of filters under the scope of this study? How is this expected to change in the next 5-7 years?- What is the distribution structure of the different filters under the scope of the study? Which channels are dominating the market and which is expected to gain/lose market share?- What is the market share of major participants in the European replacement filters market for all filter types under the scope of this study?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope



3. Definitions and Segmentation



4. Forecasts and Trends



5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action



6. Air Filter Aftermarket Breakdown



7. Fuel Filter Aftermarket Breakdown



8. Oil Filter Aftermarket Breakdown



9. Cabin Filter Aftermarket Breakdown



10. Key Market Participant Profiles



- Ahlstrom

- Baldwin

- Bosch

- Denso

- Donaldson

- Freudenberg

- Hengst

- K&N

- Mahle

- Mann+Hummel

- Sogefi

- UFI

- WIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nq6cns/european_category

