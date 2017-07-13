Technavio's latest report on the global bone and joint supplements marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global bone and joint supplements market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (bone supplements and joint supplements), intake type (injectable and non-injectable), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Bone and joint supplements are used to provide nutrients to users as part of preventive care or to add nutritional value to his/her diet during a post-treatment phase to aid in medical recovery. Technavio analysts forecast the global bone and joint supplements market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global bone and joint supplements market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing adoption of ready-to-use nutritional supplements

Availability of supplements online

Growing awareness about bone and joint-related diseases and preventive medicines

Growing adoption of ready-to-use nutritional supplements

In many developing countries where people may not be getting adequate nutrition from their food, or due to medical conditions where the nutrients from food are not completely absorbed by the body, people may be advised by a medical practitioner to take ready-to-use nutrients. Among the various nutritional supplements, bone and joint supplements are some of the most common supplements used by people.

"Bone and joint supplements are available to the end-users in various forms, such as powders, pills, and liquid. End-users such as sportspersons, people from the fitness industry, the geriatric population, and people with short-term bone and joint disorders are the major users of these supplementssays Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for health and wellness research.

Availability of supplements online

The increased penetration of the internet is changing the purchase patterns of consumers for nearly all retail products, including nutritional supplements. In recent years, various supplements have been made available on e-commerce websites as well as in the proprietary websites of the sellers. For instance, nutritional supplements such as calcium tablets and vitamin B complex tablets are most widely available in online stores.

Factors such as ease-of-purchase, chat forums, and user reviews online about a product are encouraging online purchases. Several companies are encouraging their employees to consume their products to provide first-hand testimonials about the products. This serves as a powerful sales tool and also provides purchase options to end-users with the benefit of comparison of products, price, vendors, and pack size of the products.

Growing awareness about bone and joint-related diseases and preventive medicines

"Among the various areas of focus of the healthcare industry, the treatment and prevention of bone-related diseases are top priorities. This is because of the growing number of bone and joint-related medical cases, attributed to the growing geriatric population and short-term physical disability caused by accidentsexplains Amber.

Various awareness programs have been conducted by healthcare experts and nutritionists to prevent bone-related diseases and disorders. Medical camps, seminars, and webinars are arranged by various NGOs and healthcare practitioners to spread awareness about the importance of nutritional supplements among people. The increased awareness about these conditions and the use of traditional and advanced preventive medicines are changing the healthcare scenario.

