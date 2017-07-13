

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a small loss, following yesterday's strong gain. The market spent much of the day in positive territory, but slipped into the red in late trade.



The strong rally of the previous session was sparked by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen before the U.S. Congress. Yellen spoke of a gradual policy tightening, which eased fears among investors about the central bank moving too fast.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.13 percent Thursday and finished at 9,003.57. The Swiss Leader Index finished the day unchanged, but the Swiss Performance Index fell 0.13 percent.



Partners Group jumped 2.2 percent. The asset management specialist posted initial data on the first half of the year and reported an increase in assets under management.



Shares of Dufry advanced 2.6 percent, despite a lack of news.



Financial stocks turned in a positive performance Thursday. Credit Suisse increased 0.9 percent and UBS rose 0.4 percent. Bâloise climbed 0.7 percent, Swiss Life gained 0.4 percent and Zurich Insurance added 0.3 percent.



Richemont advanced 0.4 percent, while Swatch and Adecco both gained 0.3 percent each.



Index heavyweight Novartis dropped 1.0 percent, while Roche dipped 0.1 percent. Shares of Nestlé ended the day with a gain of 0.1 percent.



Lindt & Sprüngli dropped 1.2 percent and the bakery company Aryzta fell 0.8 percent. Lonza weakened by 1.3 percent and Sonova surrendered 1.0 percent.



