Synergy with Google Holds the Key to Completing the Connected Devices Ecosystem for Alphabet Inc.

The "Strategic Analysis of Waymo's Future Autonomous Disruptive Capabilities for the Automotive Industry" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Waymo, the autonomous technology company under the Alphabet conglomerate, is at the forefront of developing autonomous driving software for cars. Vehicles powered by Waymo's software help Alphabet complete its ecosystem of connected devices by serving as a data collection node when users are on the move.

In a steadfast effort to enter the automotive industry, Alphabet Inc. has laid out a clear strategy targeting the connected and autonomous car spaces via Android OS for cars and Waymo, respectively. With Waymo completing more than 3 million miles of on-road driving and the introduction of the industry-first car without a steering wheel and pedals, it is expected to commercialize its technology ahead of competition.

Innovation in the fields of autonomous technology and artificial intelligence is bound to transform the automotive ecosystem; Waymo's autonomous hardware and software are expected to catalyze this transformation, with cross-industry applications from shared mobility to logistics.

The aim of this study is to understand the various application areas of Waymo's autonomous software, including shared mobility and logistics, and highlight the impact of Waymo's innovations on global automotive ecosystem.

Key Questions this Study will Answer:

- What is the endgame of Alphabet Inc., and how does strengthening its portfolio of automotive products and services help achieve its goal?

- How important is Waymo's autonomous technology in strengthening Alphabet's automotive product portfolio, and what roles will companies in the Alphabet conglomerate play in supporting the development of Waymo?

- Why is on-road testing of autonomous cars important for Waymo, and how is it planning on increasing its test fleet?

- What parts of the automotive and transportation industries are Waymo expected to influence?

- What are various growth opportunities and strategic imperatives that Frost & Sullivan identifies for Waymo?



Applications areas covered:



- Autonomous software licensing

- Autonomous hardware licensing

- Impact of Waymo on automotive retail

- Evolution of the global automotive ecosystem with and without Waymo

- Shared mobility

- Data as a service

- Logistics and last-mile delivery

- Public transportation



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Methodology



3. Alphabet's Targeted Endgame and Automotive Vision



4. A Look into Waymo's Growth Strategies



5. Impact of Waymo's Innovations on the Global Automotive Ecosystem



6. Application Areas of Waymo's Autonomous Technology



7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action



8. Research Takeaways



9. Appendix



