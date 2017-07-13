

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nomad Health, a marketplace for short-term clinical jobs, is extending its service to nurses who are looking for temporary work, an area where there are staffing shortages.



Starting today, nurses in Texas can now use Nomad to find short-term clinical work in hospitals and health systems. The startup will soon roll out the service nationwide.



There is expected to be a shortage of 1.2 million Registered Nurses by 2022.



'As the population ages, the pressures put on our healthcare systems and clinicians will soar,' said Kevin Ryan, Nomad Health's Chairman and Co-Founder. 'It should be much easier to hire high quality nurses to address patient needs, and Nomad is providing an innovative digital solution to do just that.'



The New York City-based healthcare startup initially helped doctors to search and find healthcare facilities that required had short-term clinical vacancies. Clinicians can search for work by pay rate, location, and more. Hospitals and clinics post shifts they need filled, which erased the need for any agency recruiters.



