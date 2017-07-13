According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global food warming trays market is projected to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Food Warming Trays Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Food warming trays are used to warm various food items to desired temperatures over a flat warming surface with thermostat temperature control. The increasing demand to maintain optimal temperature of the food being served is one of the key driving factors responsible for the growth of the food warming trays market.

Based on surface material, the report categorizes the global food warming trays market into the following segments:

Metal

Glass

Stone

Metal

"Food warming trays with metal surfaces made of either stainless steel or aluminum constitute the leading segment of the food warming trays market, generating nearly 75% of the overall revenuesays Manu Gupta, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for food service research.

Metal food warming trays are widely adopted in restaurants, hotels, and catering companies requiring foodservice equipment (FSE) that can withstand heavy-duty usage. These warming trays are durable and can efficiently transfer heat, aesthetically appealing, are lightweight and easy to maneuver, and can be combined with chaffing pans. These advantages are driving for its increased adoption, thereby driving market growth.

Glass

Glass food warming trays are mainly used as buffet warmers at homes and corporate events. They are mainly used to display the hors d'oeuvre appetizers and serving warm kebabs, egg rolls, and other baked food items. These warming trays sport an elegant appearance, with a metal frame and glass surface. The buffet warmers are equipped with accurate thermostatic controls to maintain the food at a specific temperature. The glass warming trays have many loyal customers since they are available in various sizes as per their requirement of consumers, thereby boosting market revenue.

Stone

"Stone warming trays have a niche demographic of customers who prefer the aesthetic and sturdy nature of these products. These warming trays are perfect to display egg rolls, fried shrimp and other appetizers in the buffet line or self-service areassays Manu

Stone surface warming trays are mainly available in rectangular and round shape. While the round shaped stone warming trays are used for warming and displaying pizzas in buffet services, the rectangle shaped warming trays are used for displaying appetizers such as kebabs, rolls, and steaks in larger quantities.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Cadco

Hatco

Jarden Consumer Solutions

The Vollrath Company

Waring

