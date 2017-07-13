Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Amec Foster Wheeler plc (AMFW)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Amec Foster Wheeler plc ("Amec Foster Wheeler" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMFW). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/amfw.

The investigation concerns whether Amec Foster Wheeler and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On May 23, 2017, Amec Foster Wheeler revealed that it may become the subject of an investigation by the UK Serious Fraud Office ("SFO") relating to Amec Foster Wheeler's relationship with Unaoil or other third parties. Following this news, the American Depository Shares dropped $0.34, or 4.7%, over two trading days to close at $6.82 on May 24, 2017. Then, on July 11, 2017, the Company confirmed that the SFO had "opened an investigation into Amec Foster Wheeler, predecessor companies and associated persons in respect of the Foster Wheeler business...focus[ing] on the past use of third parties and possible bribery and corruption and related offences." Following this news, the Company's American Depository Shares dropped $0.27, or 4.57%, on July 11, 2017.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased shares of Amec Foster Wheeler, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/amfw. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC