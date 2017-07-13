Global Water Desalination Equipment Market 2014-2025 with GE corporation and Doosan Heavy and Construction Dominating

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Water Desalination Equipment Market Analysis By Technology (RO, MSF, MED), By Application (Municipal, Industrial), By Source (Sea, Brackish, River), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global water desalination equipment market value is anticipated to reach USD 25.1 billion by 2025

Growing demand for water, increasing water need in industries, and rising population are expected to influence product demand over the forecast period.



In the past few years, the industry has witnessed increasing investments in R&D activities for the development of energy efficient membrane systems. This has led to increased popularity of membrane-based products. Some of the major application sectors of the products include municipal, industrial, and others.



Reverse osmosis segment held the largest share in the market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The market is witnessing increasing use of the reverse osmosis technology to treat water from the sea, lakes, underground, and other water sources. The higher efficiency of the reverse osmosis technology along with less consumption of energy is the key factor for the growth of this technology during the projected timeline.



The key market participants of the water desalination equipment market are Genesis Water Technologies, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction, GE Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems (KMS), IDE Technologies, Degremont SAS, Biwater, Hyflux Ltd., Acciona, S.A., and others.



The vendors of the market are likely to witness robust growth in the demand for the desalination equipment in the coming years, owing to increasing demand for the water which would generate the need for water desalination plants.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The global demand for water desalination equipment was USD 11.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.1% from 2017 to 2025

in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.1% from 2017 to 2025 Sea water was the biggest source for water desalination while accounting for over 67% of the total revenue in 2016

Municipal was the largest application segment for desalination equipment with a demand of over USD 5 billion in 2016

in 2016 The Middle East and Africa is expected to be the largest regional market with a projected demand of around USD 10 billion by 2025

and is expected to be the largest regional market with a projected demand of around by 2025 The industry is dominated by a few multinational corporations such as GE corporation and Doosan Heavy and Construction with significant presence across the value chain

Companies are moving towards strategic mergers and acquisition to increase their international presence and gain significant market share.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Water Desalination Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Water Desalination Equipment Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Water Desalination Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Water Desalination Equipment Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Water Desalination Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



8 Competitive Landscape



9 Company Profiles



