

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat for a second session amid little response to ongoing testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.



It would be 'quite challenging' for the United States to reach the 3 percent growth target set by President Donald Trump, Yellen told a Senate committee today.



Yesterday, she said interest rates don't have to rise all that much further.



Those sentiments were echoed today by Dallas Fed President Kaplan, who cited weak inflation as reason to maintain low rates.



'At present, with a federal funds rate at a range of 100 to 125 basis points, I would like to see some greater evidence that we are making progress toward meeting our 2% inflation objective in the medium term,' Kaplan said.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest increase in U.S. producer prices in the month of June.



The producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in June after coming in flat in May. Economists had expected prices to remain unchanged.



August gold settled at $1,217.30/oz, down $1.80, or 0.2%, staying near 4-month lows.



