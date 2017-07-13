Uniekaas B.V. has completed the sale of its aging, packaging and cut and wrap facilities in Kaatsheuvel, the Netherlands to the German based DOC Dairy Partners B.V. DOC is the largest Dairy Cooperative in Germany. The sale is a logical step for Uniekaas B.V. as part of its strategic initiative to re-focus on Uniekaas B.V.'s core competency of selecting and providing its customers and consumers with the highest quality cheeses produced in Holland.

Assorted Specialty Cheese imported by Best Cheese Corporation

As part of the sale, Uniekaas B.V. will now be called Best Cheese Global Inc. (BCG) Best Cheese Global will have focus in Europe, Asia and North America. BCG will feature their Parrano brand (Italian-style cheese), Tjiezi Brand (dairy snacks for children), Melkbus crafted farmstead cheeses, Vintage Goudas, The Hollandse line of cheeses, Coach Farm goat cheese and other specific specialty cheeses. In addition, the Uniekaas brand name will remain with Best Cheese USA for a period of two years.

Willem Jan Rote and Paul Wilde, owners of Uniekaas B.V. stated The sale of this part of our business will expand the Best Cheese Global capability to invest in our key brands and markets going forward. We are excited to further expand our Parrano and Tjiezi brands across the globe as well as our overall business presence in Europe, Asia and North America. In addition, we are convinced that our production, aging and packaging facilities in Holland Kaatsheuvel are in good hands with DOC Dairy Partners." Said Wilde "Our Parrano and Tjiezi brands are currently showing healthy growth and with the ability to infuse further investments against these brands we expect to accelerate our overall growth trends."

Best Cheese Corporation will remain a US subsidiary of Best Cheese Global. They will continue to focus on sourcing award-winning cheeses from Holland and producing award-winning Goat cheeses at Coach Farm. The US CEO, Steve Millard, commented "This sale will better allow us to focus on our core competencies to enhance our presence in the US and Canadian marketplace. Our strong commitment to superior quality and customer service has and always will be our number one priority."

The transaction has been submitted to the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM). It is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2017.

About Uniekaas

Uniekaas has been a byword for high quality, great tasting Dutch Gouda cheese for more than 50 years. Uniekaas has its roots in De KaasUnie, a cooperation of regional cheese traders established in 1956. It brought its first cheese brand to market as Uniekaas in 1965. Uniekaas makes cheese according to its own fixed recipes. The maturing, cutting, packaging and sale of its brands takes place at its production facility in Kaatsheuvel. Uniekaas (BGA) has built its reputation on producing great tasting cheese without artificial additives and preservatives.

About Best Cheese Global

Best Cheese Global continues to operate the Parrano, Tjiezi, Melkbus and Coach Farm brands in the Netherlands, North America and Asia. Management intends to continue the positive growth trend shown by these brands in recent years. Best Cheese Global complements a variety of premium cheeses with innovative dairy products, where quality and natural ingredients have the highest priority.

About Best Cheese Corporation®

Best Cheese Corporation is the exclusive importer of Parrano®, Uniekaas line of Dutch cheese products, and the owners and operators of Coach Farm, a farmstead goat dairy farm in New York's Hudson Valley. Best Cheese brands are available nationally in supermarkets and specialty markets such as Whole Foods, Earthfare and Murrays.

